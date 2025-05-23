From Fields To Fame: Nandini Gupta’s Daring Leap From Farmer’s Daughter To Miss World Contender

Hyderabad: As the Miss World 2025 pageant is ongoing, the Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, is among the 24 contestants selected from four continents for the upcoming talent extravaganza. A determined young woman from Kota in Rajasthan shared about her inspiring journey, personal interests, and plans in a candid chat with ETV Bharat.

‘Girl with big dreams’

“I’m a farmer’s child from Kota. People used to laugh when I said I wanted to model and win a beauty crown. They’d say, ‘You’re from Kota, how will you succeed in Mumbai?’ But I was stubborn. If I want something, I will achieve it,” Nandini says with pride.

“English was initially a struggle as I was afraid to speak. But I told myself, ‘If you’re afraid, it means you’re growing.’ So, I kept learning and improving, not just in English but other languages too,” she says.

‘Family is my biggest strength, ’ says Nandini

Nandini credited her family, especially her father, for her self-confidence, which helped her to success despite difficulties. “My dad never drove a tractor, but when his daughters wanted to, he said, ‘If you’re a girl, you can do the work of ten boys.’ Because of him, I never felt inferior,” she says.

Nandini Gupta after winning Miss India 2023 beauty contest (ETV Bharat)

‘Staying humble best policy’

The Miss India 2023 says winning the crown brought me a lot of fame, but she didn't let the arrogance take over. “People thought I would change after winning, but I’ve stayed the same ‘girl next door.’ I enjoy wearing salwar kameez, chatting with friends, and sharing meals with my parents. Fashion is fun, but at home, I’m just a normal girl,” Nandini says.

Food, family, and favourites

Nandini says she follows a strict routine with a disciplined meal schedule, but loves what her mother prepares for her, like besan laddus. She has also developed a fondness for Hyderabadi cuisine after moving away from Rajasthan.

Her taste for movies too broadened as she now watches Telugu films, and admires actors like Mahesh Babu. “I’m even learning Telugu now,” she reveals.

‘Looking ahead’

With Bollywood opportunities knocking, Nandini is thoughtful about her next steps. She holds a BBM degree and dreams of starting a diamond and gold jewellery store, combining her love for fashion with entrepreneurship. “I want to support rural girl education through Ekta Foundation and similar organisations.”

Words of wisdom

“Giving girls the right to study isn’t enough,” Nandini says. “We must let them chase their dreams and achieve them. My journey is proof that girls from anywhere can aim for the crown or excel in any field if given the chance,” Nandini adds.