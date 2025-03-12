From Engineer To Dairy Entrepreneur: Odisha Man Quit Well-Paying Job In Bengaluru To Connect With His Roots

Bhubaneswar: At a time when youths are leaving their villages for better opportunities in cities, Biranchi Narayan Behera (32) left a decent job in Bengaluru to come back to his native Amanakud village in Balipatna block of Khurda district to start a dairy farm.

An engineer by profession, Biranchi (32) got a well-paid job at an MNC in Bengaluru after completing his B Tech in 2015. But as the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, he returned to his village to join hands with his father and uncle to set up a dairy business. Biranchi collects one quintal of milk from his 20 cows and another five quintals from across the village. His family uses the milk to make chhena (cottage cheese), chhenapoda (a traditional Odia sweet made of chhena and curd.

Tired of the hustle and bustle of big cities, Biranchi decided to connect with his roots and upon returning to his village bought a milk boiling machine. The business is run by members of his family and a few villagers and is labour intensive. "But it is better than a corporate job as it gives you the satisfaction of working as per your own terms and conditions," he said. Unlike his job at Bengaluru, the business venture at his village requires Biranchi to wake up as early as 4 am. After a few family members milk the cows and the rest is collected from the village, the milk is boiled in the machine and curdled to make chhena which is packed and supplied to various places across the state.

Biranchi and a family member making curd (ETV Bharat)

The leftover chhena is then used to make the delectable chhenapoda, the traditional sweet of Odisha, known for its distinct taste and texture. The chhenapoda of Biranchi's dairy are much in demand in the state. Biranchi's father Ashok Behera said he and his younger brother used to collect milk and sell chhena on bicycles. "My son got a job after completing B Tech but he returned to his village and started the business. I am proud of him as the products of our dairy are sent to Cuttack, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul and other cities across the state," he said. Biranchi's uncle Kailash Behera said his nephew's business acumen and entrepreneurial skills are helping all members of the family to earn a decent living.

Chhenapoda made at Biranchi's farm (ETV Bharat)

Biranchi's mother Minati too helps in the work and wakes up at 4 am to join the others in making milk products. "We own cows and sheep. The business has made us self-reliant," she said. Saubhagya Behera who works with Biranchi said he joined the dairy three years ago and makes chhenapoda and chhena. "I get Rs 10,000 a month," he said. Biranchi is one of the few who take risks to emerge winners. In his 30s, Biranchi has involved his family and even some outsiders in the business making them self-reliant.