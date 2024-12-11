ETV Bharat / state

From Encounters To Sports Arena: Surrendered Naxalites Make A Fresh Start At Bastar Olympics

Bastar: Far from the rattling gunfire between the Naxalites and security forces, the ongoing 'Bastar Olympics' 2024 are reshaping the identity of the otherwise Naxal-affected region of Chhattisgarh with surrendered Naxalites actively participating in the mega sporting event to make a new start in life.

A record 1.65 lakh players are participating in Bastar Olympics this year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra are expected to attend the closing ceremony to encourage the players.

Pratishtha Mamagai, District Panchayat CEO, said that the district administration has made all the arrangements for the players participating in the Bastar Olympics ranging from the players' stay and food.

Surrendered Naxalites Make A New Start

Surrendered Naxalites are also participating in the Bastar Olympics 2024 after giving up the path of violence. A total of eight teams are participating in Bastar Olympics with one entirely comprising surrendered Naxalites. The team of surrendered Naxalites has been named 'Nua Baat' (new path) team.

Chhattisgarh Govt's Surrender Policy

IG Bastar Range, Sunderraj P said that the Nua Baat team has left the path of Naxalite violence and has started a new life by taking advantage of the Chhattisgarh government's surrender policy. “They will also show their strength to the people through sports. Such events will also increase the spirit of sports and discipline among the people,” IG, Bastar Range said.