From DUSU President To Delhi Chief Minister: Rekha Gupta's Meteoric Rise In National Capital Politics

New Delhi: First-time MLA, Rekha Gupta, was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday outweighing bigwigs, who were expected to occupy the top post.

Gupta, who hails from Haryana, and came into active politics from student politics, took oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of the national capital in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leadership.

Rekha Gupta is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has been elected MLA for the first time from the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency of Delhi. Born on 19 July 1974 in Julana, Haryana, Gupta received a bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University and later obtained a master's degree in Management and Arts.

Assets

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission during the nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Rekha Gupta declared her total movable assets as Rs 1,25,73,289 besides immovable property worth Rs 2.30 crore. Gupta has a total debt of Rs 48,44,685.

Political Career

Rekha Gupta started her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1993, and became the president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 1996-1997. She was elected as a corporation councilor from North Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and 2012. Later, she was nominated as the BJP candidate for the post of Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2022.

Gupta is credited to have established facilities like swimming pools, gyms, libraries and community halls in her area besides health check-up camps for women and children and awareness campaigns against female foeticide and child labour.

Gupta's father worked in the State Bank of India, and due to this her family shifted to Delhi. She comes from the Vaishya community, which is settled in good numbers in Delhi. The community is considered to be the core vote constituency of the BJP.