From Drought To Abundance: How Degam’s Farmers In Telangana Turned A Distant River Into A Lifeline

They moved together and diverted the Godavari waters; farmers of Degam proved that unity can turn even a distant river into a lifeline.

Cement storage tanks constructed in the motor zone of the Siddapur scheme with kilometre-long pipelines laid to supply river water directly to fields by gravity. (ETV Bharat)
Nizamabad: In Degam village of Aluru mandal, Nizamabad district, farmers are showing how collective will can conquer chronic water scarcity. Though the mighty Godavari flows just five kilometres away, its waters were once out of reach because all the farmland lies upstream of the river.

For decades, villagers relied on rain and borewells. But as rainfall became erratic and borewells ran dry, crops failed. Many farmers fell into debt, abandoned agriculture, and migrated to the Gulf or nearby cities, selling off their lands and dreams.

Things began to change in 2010 when the government established the Siddapur and Manthani lift irrigation schemes to draw water from the Godavari. Initially, these brought hope as water was pumped and distributed through canals. But over time, poor maintenance brought the schemes to a standstill, pushing farmers back into crisis.

When unity becomes a strategy

Determined not to let their fields go barren again, groups of small farmers, each owning less than 10 acres, came together. In groups of 25 to 30, they decided to take matters into their own hands. Pooling resources, they constructed cement storage tanks in the motor zone of the Siddapur scheme and laid kilometre-long pipelines. Water is now drawn from the river and sent directly to their fields by gravity, in phases.

Each farmer contributed between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on landholding size. Over six years, they built 12 tanks, covering 1,800 acres and bringing over 300 farmers back into cultivation. They manage the system themselves, every rupee accounted for, every tank maintained with care.

This grassroots irrigation model from Degam is a shining example of what farmers can achieve when they move together with a shared vision, deep trust, and the resolve to reclaim their future.

