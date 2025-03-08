Women's Day 2025 | From Doctor To IPS Officer, Journey Of First Female IPS Officer In Kerala's Malappuram District

Kasaragod: The journey of Dr O Aparna, a young doctor from the Malappuram district in Kerala, to become the first woman IPS officer in the district is of indomitable spirit and determination.

On this Women's Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Aparna about her remarkable achievement. Aparna wanted to become a police officer since her early childhood. When she was studying at Malappuram MSP Higher Secondary School, police officers used to come to the school.

She then aspired to become a good police officer. However, after completing Class 12, she took the medical entrance exam and got admission for MBBS at the Palakkad Government Medical College.

When she completed her MBBS, the COVID-19 pandemic was severe. So she served as a doctor at Malappuram Government Hospital. Later, when the rush was reduced, she started training for the civil services exam. Her family and locals thought that she would take MD after MBBS, but they were proved wrong.

When Aparna started taking online classes from home instead of going to a centre for special coaching, many discouraged her, saying it was a big waste of time to get a civil service job now. But the spirited Aparna kept trying to reach her goal without listening to any of them. She even found time to watch movies, follow social media trends, and go out in between her studies.

Finally, she got her dream IPS job by securing 475th rank on her first attempt. It was then that Aparna learned that she was the first woman IPS officer in the Malappuram district.

Aparna said that more women police officers should join the service because most of the people who come to file complaints are women. She added that women police officers could stand by them and help.

As part of the training, Aparna is currently posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of the Bekal Station House Officer in Kasaragod. Prior to her current position, she also served at the District Police Chief's Office and the District Police Headquarters in Kasaragod. She will remain in charge of the Bekal Station House Officer until May. Then, she will return to Hyderabad to resume her training.

Role Model

Aparna says she was inspired by her father, Anilkumar, who is a policeman. He is currently a sub-inspector at the Malappuram District Headquarters and will be retiring from service in May.

Tough Training

Aparna remembered that the first days of training were tough. She had an injury on her leg, and she finished the race crying. Despite her injuries, she wasn't given any special treatment. But by the end of the training, she had become a different person. She performed well in the training. Aparna is one of the top ten in the batch of 207.

Women Should Have Their Own Identity

According to Aparna, women can move forward in life only if they have their own identity. They need education, work, and income and they need to understand what freedom is. Their marriage should never happen at the expense of education. Some mothers still see their daughters and sons differently. That should change. Women should support women.