Humble House to Controversies: Rajasthan Minister Babulal Kharadi Finds Himself in Limelight

Udaipur: From receiving death threats earlier this month for 'forcible conversion' of tribals in Rajasthan to having eight children from two wives and to the recent video showing him crossing a stream bare foot with shoes in his hand, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Babulal Kharadi is always in the limelight in the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government in the state.

Controversies apart, Kharadi has created a niche for himself among ministers by living in a humble Keluposh house (kutcha house).

Political Career: Kharadi was elected MLA for the fourth time from Jhadol assembly seat in southern Rajasthan, after which he was made a the Tribal Minister in the BJP government of the state. Even the year 2018, when Congress formed the government in the state, Kharadi won the elections from Jhadol. But despite being an MLA four times, Kharadi lives his life with simplicity. During the previous Congress government, he was awarded the award of Best MLA in the state. Kharadi was active in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since childhood. Earlier, he won the elections in 2003 and 2008, but in 2013 he lost his seat despite a Modi wave.

Rajasthan Minister Babulal Kharadi (ETV Bharat)

Polygyny Controversy: Minister Babulal Kharadi has two wives from whom he has eight children. The name of his first wife is Teju Devi and the name of his second wife is Mani Devi. Kharadi's elder son Devendra has done B.Tech whereas three of his sons are studying in college and school. He has four daughters, who are studying in college.

Crossing Stream With Shoes in Hand: In a video that went viral on Wednesday, Minister Babulal Kharadi, during his visit to tribal dominated Kotda area to express condolence with an acquaintance, was seen crossing a stream barefoot with shoes in his hands evoking mixed reactions. While some praised the minister for his simplicity, critics hit out at the minister over the lack of a bridge and overall development in the tribal areas in the state. Earlier also, Minister Kharadi had reached a program on a motorcycle.

Rajasthan Minister Babulal Kharadi crossing a stream bare foot with shoes in his hand during his visit to a tribal area (ETV Bharat)

Death Threats: Minister Babulal Kharadi has received death threats twice on social media. The miscreant who threatened the minister in his comments section on Instagram, wrote - "Politics will continue...he will be killed. The results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will come later, your results will come first. You are trying to forcibly convert the tribals into Hinduism, which is not right.'' The accused was arrested by the police. Kharadi had also received alleged death threats on a WhatsApp group after which the police detained the accused youth. Kharadi was also threatened against visiting the Gorakunda Mataji Temple.

Controversial Statement on Having More Children: Minister Babulal Kharadi also courted controversy with his statement advocating to have more children. At a program where CM Bhajanlal Sharma was also present, the minister had said, “I have told people that they should produce lots of children. They do not need to worry because houses will be provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gas will also be cheap”. Congress and other opposition parties had fiercely targeted the minister on the statement.