From Crores To Car Loans: South Kashmir's Wealthiest And Poorest Candidates In J&K Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 approach, financial disclosures from key candidates in their affidavits highlight stark contrasts in wealth.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir stands out as one of the wealthiest contenders, declaring a net worth of nearly Rs 16 crore. His assets have grown significantly since the 2014 Assembly elections when he declared Rs 13 crore. Mir's wealth is largely tied to over Rs 15 crore in immovable assets, including inherited property, and Rs 89 lakh in movable assets. He also has a liability of Rs 59 lakh, attributed to a bank loan. Mir, contesting from the Dooru seat, also notes that his wife's assets exceed Rs one crore.

Former Member of Parliament and National Conference (NC) leader Hasnain Masoodi follows with assets totaling over Rs seven crore. However, this is nearly a crore less than his declaration during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While his movable assets have dropped from over Rs 88 lakh in 2019 to Rs 13 lakh, his immovable assets have increased to Rs seven crore. His wife, a retired school teacher, has declared assets worth Rs 1.75 crore. Masoodi is contesting from Pampore.

In contrast, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madni has shown a modest increase in wealth. His movable assets have risen to Rs 2.62 lakh, while his immovable assets now total Rs 3.44 crore. Notably, Madni's liabilities have decreased from Rs 11 lakh in 2014 to Rs 5 lakh. He is running for the Devsar seat.

NC's Sakeena Itoo, contesting from D.H. Pora, has declared assets worth over Rs 2.20 crore, with an increase in both her movable property and gold holdings. Her assets include over Rs one crore in movable property and Rs 1.20 crore in immovable property.