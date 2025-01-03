ETV Bharat / state

From Cleanest To Beggar-Free City: Indore Kicks-Off New Venture To Take India A Step Forward

The Indore district administration shared a public number to oppose begging at any place, and the informer would be rewarded with Rs 1,000.

From Cleanest To Begger-Free City: Indore Kicks-Off New Venture To Make India A Step Forward
Begging has been banned in Indore (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Indore: 'Begging and helping both are crimes' is a new approach for the cleanest city, Indore, in the new year. After a large-scale campaign to make the city beggar-free, begging has been completely banned across the city.

The Indore district administration announced that it would make the city completely beggar-free on January 1. Under this, Indore District Collector Ashish Singh on Friday issued restrictive orders under Section 163 (1-2) of the Civil Code 2023 and the Civil Protection Act.

"As per the order - begging in Indore district will now be a crime. Apart from this, buying goods from beggars or helping them in any way will also come under the category of crime. Action will be taken against such people under Section 144," the officials added.

The administration also shared a public number to provide information about beggars at any intersection or public place, which is 9691494951. After complaining, after physical verification of the concerned beggar, the informer will be rewarded with an incentive amount of Rs 1000.

According to sources, a woman was caught with 30 bags containing cash worth thousands and arrived in the city to beg by a train on a reserved ticket. Moreover, beggars were living in luxury in the clean city and officials sent them back to Rajasthan. A total of 354 beggars were caught on record.

In the order issued by the collector, it has been clarified that "Beggars are involved in intoxication, due to which there is a possibility of accidents on the road."

"To make the city beggar-free, the district administration formed a team and launched a campaign, and in this campaign, over 45 children have been sent to social reform institutions after being rescued," it added.

Indore: 'Begging and helping both are crimes' is a new approach for the cleanest city, Indore, in the new year. After a large-scale campaign to make the city beggar-free, begging has been completely banned across the city.

The Indore district administration announced that it would make the city completely beggar-free on January 1. Under this, Indore District Collector Ashish Singh on Friday issued restrictive orders under Section 163 (1-2) of the Civil Code 2023 and the Civil Protection Act.

"As per the order - begging in Indore district will now be a crime. Apart from this, buying goods from beggars or helping them in any way will also come under the category of crime. Action will be taken against such people under Section 144," the officials added.

The administration also shared a public number to provide information about beggars at any intersection or public place, which is 9691494951. After complaining, after physical verification of the concerned beggar, the informer will be rewarded with an incentive amount of Rs 1000.

According to sources, a woman was caught with 30 bags containing cash worth thousands and arrived in the city to beg by a train on a reserved ticket. Moreover, beggars were living in luxury in the clean city and officials sent them back to Rajasthan. A total of 354 beggars were caught on record.

In the order issued by the collector, it has been clarified that "Beggars are involved in intoxication, due to which there is a possibility of accidents on the road."

"To make the city beggar-free, the district administration formed a team and launched a campaign, and in this campaign, over 45 children have been sent to social reform institutions after being rescued," it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CLEAN CITY BEGGAR FREE CITYTELL BEGGAR ADDRESS GET REWARD 1000COLLECTOR ISSUED RESTRICTIVE ORDERSINDORE BEGGAR FREE CITY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.