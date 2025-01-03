ETV Bharat / state

From Cleanest To Beggar-Free City: Indore Kicks-Off New Venture To Take India A Step Forward

Indore: 'Begging and helping both are crimes' is a new approach for the cleanest city, Indore, in the new year. After a large-scale campaign to make the city beggar-free, begging has been completely banned across the city.

The Indore district administration announced that it would make the city completely beggar-free on January 1. Under this, Indore District Collector Ashish Singh on Friday issued restrictive orders under Section 163 (1-2) of the Civil Code 2023 and the Civil Protection Act.

"As per the order - begging in Indore district will now be a crime. Apart from this, buying goods from beggars or helping them in any way will also come under the category of crime. Action will be taken against such people under Section 144," the officials added.

The administration also shared a public number to provide information about beggars at any intersection or public place, which is 9691494951. After complaining, after physical verification of the concerned beggar, the informer will be rewarded with an incentive amount of Rs 1000.