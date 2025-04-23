From Celebratory Trip To Tragedy: Pahalgam Terror Attack Shatters Karnataka Realtor's Family

Shivamogga: The deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which has left the entire country in grief and shock, has upended the life of Karnataka resident Manjunath Rao, one of the victims of the attack.
The realtor from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was among 26 people, mostly tourists shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran area of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
According to family sources, Rao arrived in Kashmir on April 19 on a family trip along with wife Pallavi and son Abhijaya to celebrate the academic success of the latter. Abhijaya had scored 97% in his second PUC.
As per Pallavi, the terrorists asked Rao his name before shooting him from point blank range leading to his on the spot death.
Manjunatha Rao's sister Deepa while reacting to the loss, said, "I am shocked to hear that our brother was shot at. Now we have come to our aunt's house. She is in grief. We have lost our brother."
His brother-in-law, Ashwin, while talking to the media at his residence in Karnataka said, "It is very hard to believe that he is no more. He was the greatest human being who used to help all the people...He was everything to the family as well as friends...He was a gem..."
Soon after the Pahalgam attack, a recent video of Manjunath along with wife Pallavi enjoying a Shikara ride in the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar went viral on social media. In the video, the Karnataka couple are seen praising the beauty of the region and thanking the travel agents for arranging the trip.
Rao was a resident of Vijayanagar in Shivamogga and was in the real estate business. His wife Pallavi works as a manager at Mom Kos in Birur in Chikkamagaluru district. Besides wife and son, Rao is survived by his mother.
Local MLA, SN Channabasappa while reacting to the killing said, "We never thought that Manjunath Rao, who was on a trip, would be in this situation. We share in the grief of his family. We have spoken to our central leaders about all the arrangements to bring Rao's body to Shivamogga."
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled Manjunath Rao's demise. The CM held a meeting with officials over the incident. A team of officials from Karnataka has left for Kashmir for the assistance of tourists from the state.
Speaking in Koppal, BJP state president Vijayendra said, “Kashmir is an integral part of India. Peace should prevail in Kashmir. It is painful that a person from Shivamogga was shot dead in Kashmir today. I strongly condemn this”.
