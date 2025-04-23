ETV Bharat / state

From Celebratory Trip To Tragedy: Pahalgam Terror Attack Shatters Karnataka Realtor's Family

Shivamogga: The deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which has left the entire country in grief and shock, has upended the life of Karnataka resident Manjunath Rao, one of the victims of the attack.

The realtor from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was among 26 people, mostly tourists shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran area of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to family sources, Rao arrived in Kashmir on April 19 on a family trip along with wife Pallavi and son Abhijaya to celebrate the academic success of the latter. Abhijaya had scored 97% in his second PUC.

As per Pallavi, the terrorists asked Rao his name before shooting him from point blank range leading to his on the spot death.

Manjunatha Rao's sister Deepa while reacting to the loss, said, "I am shocked to hear that our brother was shot at. Now we have come to our aunt's house. She is in grief. We have lost our brother."

His brother-in-law, Ashwin, while talking to the media at his residence in Karnataka said, "It is very hard to believe that he is no more. He was the greatest human being who used to help all the people...He was everything to the family as well as friends...He was a gem..."