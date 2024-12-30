From Bobby Murder Case To Religious Reforms: Acharya Kishore Kunal's Impact On Bihar

Patna: Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and a key figure in Bihar's religious and social sectors, passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 74. Known for his fearless investigations and strong leadership, Kunal's legacy extends far beyond his career in the police force.

He was the chairman of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT) and the founder secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna, where he played a significant role in the development of various charitable institutions.

Early Life And Career

Kunal was born in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and grew up in Barruraj, where he completed his early education. In 1970, he graduated in History and Sanskrit from Patna University followed by a PhD in Acharya Sanskrit.

In 1972, Kunal joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) after passing the UPSC exam. He was assigned to the Gujarat cadre, where he served in various roles, including Deputy Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. Kunal later moved to Bihar, where he was appointed SSP of Patna. His time in Patna would become the defining period of his career, particularly due to his investigation into the high-profile Bobby murder case.

The Bobby Murder Case

In 1983, the mysterious death of Shweta Nisha, also known as Bobby, a typist in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, shocked the state. The case became widely known as the Bobby murder case. Bobby was the adopted daughter of Saroj Dasm, the then Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council. The case sparked public interest when discrepancies in the death report were found.

As the SSP of Patna, Kunal took charge of the investigation which led to the exhumation of Bobby's body and a post-mortem, which confirmed that she had been poisoned with Malathion. The case became highly political, with many powerful figures involved.

Jagannath Mishra, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, played a significant role during the Bobby murder case. As the investigation unfolded, political pressure mounted to suppress the case. Opposition leaders, including Karpuri Thakur, accused Mishra of trying to protect powerful individuals in the case. Kunal received a phone call from the Chief Minister, who warned him against getting involved, saying it could harm Mishra's image.

Despite this warning, Kunal pursued the investigation. The case ultimately became a political issue, with the ruling government under Mishra's leadership facing criticism. Eventually, the case was handed over to the CBI, which turned the investigation around, declaring the death a suicide.

Work In The Religious Sector

After retiring from the police force, Kunal focused on religious and social work. He became the Vice Chancellor of Sanskrit University and later chaired the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts. His leadership was crucial in the reconstruction of Mahavir Mandir in Patna.

In addition to this, Kunal was also responsible for funding and overseeing several charitable institutions, including Mahavir Cancer Sansthan, Mahavir Arogya Sansthan, and Mahavir Netralaya.

Kunal was also a member of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust and made a donation of Rs 10 crore for the temple's construction.