From Banaras Streets To Divine Stages: The Inspiring Journey Of Modern Mahakal And Sati

Varanasi: In the city of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, Hindu mythologists believe that Lord Shiva resides everywhere, in the streets, ghats and even walls. Two young artists, Sonu and Sapna, from the ancient city have embraced the divine forms of Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and Sati (Goddess Parvati), not just as roles, but as their very lives. Their artistic journey is a story of spirituality and artistic excellence.

Sonu is a resident of the Khojwa area. His father, Munnalal Sonkar, used to work as a vegetable vendor. After completing his graduation, he worked as a street vendor selling momos, but wanted to explore his acting skills. He used to join his uncle, who organised religious tableaux (scenes in which actors depict mythological events).

"I used to portray different gods, but the role of Mahadev suited me well," Sonu told ETV Bharat. As he performed, audiences were embraced by his appearance as Mahadev. People flocked to see him embody the deity.

Sapna from Varanasi’s Salarpur hails from a humble background as well. She studied up to the 12th standard and has always had an interest in tableaux.

"I liked participating in these kinds of tableaux," she said. When Sonu's team performed in her village, she was flattered by the performance. When she approached Sonu’s team for work, she was chosen to portray Lord Parvati alongside Sonu.

Both faced initial scepticism and even ridicule from society, with some dismissing their work as mere street performance. "People would call us dancers or say it was useless work," Sonu remembers. But that did not stop them.