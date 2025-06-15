From Banaras Streets To Divine Stages: The Inspiring Journey Of Modern Mahakal And Sati

Varanasi: In the city of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, Hindu mythologists believe that Lord Shiva resides everywhere, in the streets, ghats and even walls. Two young artists, Sonu and Sapna, from the ancient city have embraced the divine forms of Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and Sati (Goddess Parvati), not just as roles, but as their very lives. Their artistic journey is a story of spirituality and artistic excellence.
Sonu is a resident of the Khojwa area. His father, Munnalal Sonkar, used to work as a vegetable vendor. After completing his graduation, he worked as a street vendor selling momos, but wanted to explore his acting skills. He used to join his uncle, who organised religious tableaux (scenes in which actors depict mythological events).
"I used to portray different gods, but the role of Mahadev suited me well," Sonu told ETV Bharat. As he performed, audiences were embraced by his appearance as Mahadev. People flocked to see him embody the deity.
Sapna from Varanasi’s Salarpur hails from a humble background as well. She studied up to the 12th standard and has always had an interest in tableaux.
"I liked participating in these kinds of tableaux," she said. When Sonu's team performed in her village, she was flattered by the performance. When she approached Sonu’s team for work, she was chosen to portray Lord Parvati alongside Sonu.
Both faced initial scepticism and even ridicule from society, with some dismissing their work as mere street performance. "People would call us dancers or say it was useless work," Sonu remembers. But that did not stop them.
The Artistic Journey
Several years ago, Sonu’s performance in a tableau at the sacred Baba Kedarnath Dham was a breakthrough. Following the success of the show, his team was invited to perform at the renowned Masaan ki Holi in Varanasi, a unique celebration held at the ghats (cremation grounds). Here, amidst the burning pyres at Harishchandra Ghat, Sonu's portrayal of Mahakal became his identity.
"The Masaan ki Holi performance gave me a new recognition," said Sonu. Today, he is known as Mahakal, travelling to various states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to perform. He holds the unique distinction of being the first artist from Banaras to bring Mahakal to life as a vibrant, enduring character for the public.
From earning just Rs 500 for his first procession as Mahadev, Sonu now makes anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for his shows. Sonu now employs a team of 18 people. "They are the reason for my success," he said.
The metamorphosis into Mahadev and Parvati
Sonu and Sapna dedicate at least three to four hours to their elaborate makeup and costumes. Each performance sees them embodying different facets of Mahakal and Parvati, drawing inspiration from the daily Aarti performed in Banaras.
Sonu said he lives a simple life. "If I am bringing the character of Mahadev to people, then I should also be completely calm, simple, and pure," he believes, emphasising the ethical responsibility that comes with his divine role.
Sonu, with his theatre background, yearns to bring the form of Mahakal to the big screen. He has already done small roles in Bhojpuri and Hindi films, fueling his ambition to see Mahakal grace the silver screen soon.
"They truly believe we are real gods who can remove their sorrows," said Sapna.