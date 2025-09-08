From 8% In 1951 To 99% In 2025: How Himachal Achieved Full Literacy Landmark
According to officials, a target has been set that by 2026, the entire population of the state, about 78 lakh people, will be completely literate.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been formally declared a ‘fully literate state’ on the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8). The announcement in this regard was made by the Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and Education Minister Rohit Thakur during the ‘Ullas Mela’ programme at Peterhof here.
With today’s declaration, Himachal has now surpassed Mizoram, Tripura and Lakshadweep in literacy. By 2026, the entire population of the state, about 78 lakh people, will be completely literate, as a target has also been set, per officials. The state’s current literacy rate stands at 98.73 per cent (approx 99 per cent).
“We are proud that Himachal has now been declared fully literate. Every citizen of the state is empowered through education, giving us a distinct identity nationally. Our progress reflects the hard work of students, teachers and officials, and our consistent innovation in education,” said Thakur.
According to an official communication from the Himachal Education Department to the Government of India, illiterate individuals were identified and taught under the ‘Ullas – New India Literacy Program’ between 2022 and 2025.
“A total of 43,885 learners cleared the Basic Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted in two phases during 2023–24 and 2024–25. Thousands more gained literacy through earlier drives such as the Padhna-Likhna Abhiyan (2022) and the Sakshar Bharat Mission (2017),” the communication reads.
Target for 2026
“The estimated population of Himachal in 2024–25 is around 75 lakh. The campaign to bring everyone into the fold of literacy will continue. By 2026, the state population will be close to 78 lakh, and we aim to teach the 56,960 remaining illiterate persons. This milestone will give Himachal a distinct identity in the country,” explained State Nodal Officer Virendra Chauhan.
Literacy rate progress
The Education Department figures reveal that Himachal Pradesh's literacy rate has continually increased with each census. In 1951, the state's literacy rate was 7.98% (12.97% men, 2.49% women).
It increased to 21.30 per cent in 1961, 31.96 per cent in 1971, 42.48 per cent in 1981, 63.54 per cent in 1991, 76.05 per cent in 2001, and 82.80 per cent (89.53% males, 75.93% females) in 2011.
How literacy is determined
Under Ministry of Education guidelines, a person is considered literate if they can read and write at least one language and perform basic arithmetic. These skills allow individuals to manage shopping, accounts, instructions and everyday calculations.
“Complete literacy” does not mean absolute 100 per cent literacy, as a 95 per cent benchmark is used internationally, which was adopted by the Ministry of Education in consultation with UNESCO as a realistic standard. On the other hand, states validate their figures through periodic surveys.
Based on the 2011 Census, Himachal’s literacy was 82.80 per cent, though government records estimate it at 88 per cent (male: 89.53%, female: 75.93%).
Read More