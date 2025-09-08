ETV Bharat / state

From 8% In 1951 To 99% In 2025: How Himachal Achieved Full Literacy Landmark

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been formally declared a ‘fully literate state’ on the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8). The announcement in this regard was made by the Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and Education Minister Rohit Thakur during the ‘Ullas Mela’ programme at Peterhof here.

With today’s declaration, Himachal has now surpassed Mizoram, Tripura and Lakshadweep in literacy. By 2026, the entire population of the state, about 78 lakh people, will be completely literate, as a target has also been set, per officials. The state’s current literacy rate stands at 98.73 per cent (approx 99 per cent).

“We are proud that Himachal has now been declared fully literate. Every citizen of the state is empowered through education, giving us a distinct identity nationally. Our progress reflects the hard work of students, teachers and officials, and our consistent innovation in education,” said Thakur.

According to an official communication from the Himachal Education Department to the Government of India, illiterate individuals were identified and taught under the ‘Ullas – New India Literacy Program’ between 2022 and 2025.

“A total of 43,885 learners cleared the Basic Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted in two phases during 2023–24 and 2024–25. Thousands more gained literacy through earlier drives such as the Padhna-Likhna Abhiyan (2022) and the Sakshar Bharat Mission (2017),” the communication reads.

Target for 2026