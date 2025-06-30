From 328 Deaths To Just 2: June 2025 Most Peaceful Month In Jammu And Kashmir In 25 Years

Srinagar: For the first time in over two decades, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a June with virtually no civilian or security force casualties, marking June 2025 as the most peaceful in the last 25 years, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police data.
The data reveals that only two terrorists were killed this month during encounters, with no civilian or security personnel casualties recorded — a sharp drop from the historically bloody summer months the region has been accustomed to since the early 2000s.
This unprecedented decline in violence comes on the heels of a particularly grim spring. April and May 2025 were among the deadliest months in recent years, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including a local resident. That incident sparked national outrage and led to a three-day India-Pakistan conflict from May 7 to 10, during which "precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC)" were carried out in an operation known as Operation Sindoor.
Despite those tensions, June saw a dramatic reduction in casualties. The police data reveals a sustained fall in violence not only compared to previous months this year but also in stark contrast to the past 25 years of insurgency-hit summers.
In June 2000, at the height of the insurgency, the region recorded 328 deaths — the highest for that month on record — including 69 civilians, 56 security personnel, and a staggering 203 terrorists. The following year, June 2001, saw 291 deaths, including 44 civilians and 211 terrorists.
Violence levels remained high through the early 2000s. In June 2002, there were 181 total casualties; June 2003 saw 223 deaths, while June 2004 and June 2005 reported 156 and 180 killings, respectively. The numbers gradually declined over the years but remained grim: 111 deaths in June 2006, 81 in 2007, and 47 in 2008.
The trend of decreasing violence picked up slowly through the next decade. June 2009 reported 27 deaths; June 2010 saw 31. In June 2011, 19 people were killed, and in 2012, that number dropped to four, one of the lowest until then. But the relative calm was again interrupted in subsequent years: June 2013 had 22 casualties, while June 2014 reported 10. The count rose to 12 in June 2015, and jumped significantly in June 2016 to 40, followed by 43 in 2017, and 41 in both 2018 and 2019.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, violence did not completely cease. In June 2020, police data show 53 deaths, with 48 of them being terrorists. The subsequent years fluctuated but never dipped below double digits: 24 in 2021, 39 in 2022, 15 in 2023, and 21 in June 2024.
Now, in June 2025, the death toll has reached an all-time low of just two, both categorised as terrorists. This is the lowest total for any June since 2000, and notably the first June in 25 years without a single civilian or security force fatality, according to police.
The relative peace comes despite heightened tensions earlier this year. The first half of 2025 presented a complex security landscape. January and February each recorded three deaths, mostly among security forces. March saw a rise with seven deaths, including four security force personnel and three terrorists. Then came April, which turned out to be one of the bloodiest in recent memory, with 26 civilian deaths, making it the deadliest single month for civilians this year. May topped the overall casualties chart with 43 deaths, comprising 25 civilians, five security force personnel, and 13 terrorists.
Cumulatively, 95 people have been killed so far in 2025, including 53 civilians, 14 security personnel, and 27 terrorists, along with one unidentified body, according to police data.
