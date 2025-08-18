ETV Bharat / state

From 2 Terms, New Sports Bill Lowers The Eligibility Rule To One Term In EC For NSF Leadership Aspirants

New Delhi: Aspirants for the top positions in national federations will be required to serve just one term in the Executive Committee, instead of the "overly restrictive" eligibility rule of two terms prescribed earlier, as the Sports Ministry wants to encourage "younger administrators and athlete-leaders".

The National Sports Governance Bill, which was passed by the Parliament last week and now awaits the presidential assent to formally become an act, lays down the criteria for seeking election to the positions of President, Secretary and Treasurer in the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

It originally mandated two terms in the Executive Committee for anyone aspiring for the top three posts. This provision has been relaxed through an amendment, making it a minimum of one term after consultations with stakeholders.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in an interview with PTI after the passing of the amended bill last week, said the change creates the balance needed to ensure a bigger competitive field of administrators.

"The decision to reduce the minimum prior term requirement for contesting federation elections was guided by the principle of broadening the pool of eligible and capable candidates, while still ensuring they have sufficient experience to serve effectively," he reasoned.

"In consultations, several stakeholders, including athlete representatives and smaller federations, highlighted that overly restrictive eligibility rules tended to entrench incumbents and limit opportunities for fresh leadership," Mandaviya pointed out.

The relaxation ensures that current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha and All India Football Federation chief Kalyan Chaubey will be able to seek a re-election if they decide. Both have served one term in the Executive Committees of their respective bodies.