College-Goers: Explore Unforgettable Joys of 'Friendship Week' at Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: Hey College-goers! All you all set to celebrate the college special 'Friendship Week' from the 28th of this month to the 4th of August at the world-famous Ramoji Filmcity.
Remember, this is a great opportunity to get together with friends at this Dream World and make unforgettable and wonderful memories that will be cherished forever. Students from various colleges can participate in these celebrations and get strengthen their bonds of friendship.
Imagine taking a vacation in the world of cinema, competing with your beloved peers in exciting activities in the lap of nature, and enjoy the sweetness of eternal friendship.
Enchanting Entertainment: During this special week, students are also welcome to enjoy a unique tour of the Ramoji Filmcity Studio on an attractive vintage (Non-AC) bus. This will also be a chance to experience the magic of special shows, fun rides, an enchanting bird park, and a butterfly garden.
In Ramoji Adventure Sahas, one can enjoy motion capture, virtual shoot viewing, and heart-pounding rain dance to their heart's content.
Special Offers: Special packages are available to college students visiting Ramoji Film City in celebration of Friendship Week—entry at just Rs.999 (plus taxes) per person. However, at least two entry tickets must be purchased and tourists must carry their college or university identity card.
For more information: Log on to www.ramojifilmcity.com. Or you can call 76598-76598.
