Friendship On Instagram, Hyderabad Couple Take To Drug Trafficking After Marriage

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based couple, who got married after falling in love on Instagram five years ago, were arrested on charges of drug trafficking, officials said.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TNAB) arrested the two and their three associates at Hasannagar Crossroad in Hyderabad. Officials seized six mobile phones and recovered 34 gram MDMA worth Rs 4 lakh from them . The accused couple have been identified as Syed Faizal (27) and Musharat Unnisabegum alias Nadia (27) and their associates are Junaid Khan (29), Mohammad Abrar Uddin (28) and Rahmat Khan (46).

Police said Syed Faizal, a resident of Amberpet who was initially known for selling puppies, came in contact with Musharat Unnisabegum, resident of Mushirabad, on social media five years ago. Gradually their friendship turned into love and they got married. After which, the couple got into drug trafficking business to earn quick money and for the last four years they have been procuring drugs from Goa and selling it within the city, police said.

They bought cocaine, heroin, and MDMA along with Junaid Khan, who acted as their supplier in Bengaluru. The drugs were purchased at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram and sold in Hyderabad at increased rates of Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 per gram.

Despite previous arrests in drug trafficking cases, the couple and their associates reportedly continued their illicit activities. A few weeks ago, Mohammad Abrar Uddin and Rahmat Khan travelled to Bengaluru, where they procured 34 grams of MDMA from Junaid Khan. However, their plans were foiled when TNAB officers intercepted them at Hasannagar Crossroad after they returned to Hyderabad on June 10.

