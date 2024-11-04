ETV Bharat / state

Friends Returning From Diwali Celebrations Meet With Road Accident In Indore, One Dead, Two Critical

Six BTech students were returning to Bhopal after celebrating Diwali with their friends in Indore when their car collided with a container.

Car collided with container (ETV Bharat)




Published : 1 hours ago

Indore: One person died and five others were injured after their speeding car collided with a container in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. All the injured were hospitalised and two are stated to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred in Dewas Naka in Lasudiya police station area of ​​the city while the group was returning to Bhopal after celebrating Diwali with their friends in Indore.

Police said the car rammed into a container, which was at the middle of the road at Dewas Naka. Dhairya Bhardwaj, a resident of Muzaffarpur, died on the spot, they said.

Those injured have been identified as Shreyansh Singh, Abhay Verma, Rohit Poonia, Vinayak Singh and Mohit. All are pursuing BTech from a university near Ashta and residents of Noida and Muzaffarpur, they added.

Abhay, a resident of Noida, has been admitted to Raj Shri Hospital while Shreyansh has been put on ventilator in Kokilaben Hospital. Three others Rohit, Vinayak and Rohit have been admitted to different hospitals, where their condition remains stable.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni said, "Six of them had hired a car and come to meet their friends in Indore for celebrating Diwali. The accident took place while they were returning. Information about the accident has been given to their families."

According to the police, the container's driver fled from the spot after the accident. The impact of collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged and was removed with the help of a crane.

Condition of two injured students is critical and are on ventilator, police said. The incident is being probed, they added.

