Three Friends Killed As Car Hits Divider, Overturns In Fatehabad

Six friend were travelling in Scorpio SUV from from Sirsa to Tohana when the accident occurred.

Three Friends Killed As Car Hits Divider, Overturns In Fatehabad
Damaged car was seized by police (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Fatehabad: Three friends were killed and three others were injured after their car overturned on Fatehabad Road in Bhuna area of Haryana's Fatehpur district on Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred at around 1.30 am near Lord Krishna School when a speeding Scorpio SUV, en route from Sirsa to Tohana, lost control and collided with a divider before overturning. Two of the six friends travelling in the car, died on the spot. Four of the injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) of Bhuna. After first aid, they were referred to a private hospital in Hisar. However, one person died on way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh (35) of Dangra village, Krishna (28) of Amani village and Sukhwinder (28) of Chandad Kalan village. Those injured, Vikram (30) of Amani villager, Ishwar (30) of Jamalpur village and Kala (35) of Amani village, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar.

According to doctors, their condition is critical and they have been kept under special observation. Hospital sources said the injured have suffered serious head and chest injuries.

On information, Bhuna police reached the spot and investigations were launched. As per preliminary investigation, the accident was caused when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed but all aspects are being thoroughly investigated, an officer of Bhuna police station said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and their family members have been informed, he said. The police have started collecting information about the owner and driver of the car, he added.

