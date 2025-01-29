ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Beaten Over Cricket Dispute, 12-Year-Old Boy Dies In Jodhpur

Authorities have filed a case against the minor attackers, who have been shifted to a juvenile home.

Rajasthan: Beaten During Cricket Dispute, 12-Year-Old Boy Succumbs In Jodhpur
Rajasthan: Beaten During Cricket Dispute, 12-Year-Old Boy Succumbs In Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Jodhpur: A 12-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a fight over a cricket match in Jodhpur’s Mansagar Park, passed away on Tuesday night after spending several days in coma here in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Mahamandir Police Station in-charge Devendra Singh Devda, the deceased, identified as Maulik Dave, was attacked by the accused with a cricket stump on January 24 during a dispute over playing cricket. His father, Amit Dave, a software engineer from Brahmpuri, reported the incident to the police.

After the assault, Maulik returned home and complained of severe head pain before going to sleep—only to never wake up again, his family said. It is learnt that Maulik 's mother, informed about the incident by his friends, rushed him home. Later, when he did not regain consciousness, the family took him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared that he had slipped into coma as per relatives.

Maulik was then transferred to MDM Hospital, where he was operated on. Despite medical intervention, the boy remained brain-dead and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The boy's tragic death has left his family devastated and left the area in shock and grief. Given the sensitivity of the case, officials conducted the postmortem late at night after receiving permission from the district collector.

A case was registered against the minor assailants at Mahamandir Police Station, and CCTV footage from the park led to the detention of three juveniles. They were sent to a juvenile home on January 26. Meanwhile, further investigations into the case are ongoing.

Read More:

  1. Youth murdered over cricket dispute in Bihar's Gopalganj; protest staged for killers' arrest
  2. Girl studying in Class 4 allegedly raped by classmate in Jodhpur
  3. Rajasthan: 11-Yr-Old Neighbour Rapes 8-Yr-Old Girl After Watching Porn, Sent To Juvenile Home

Jodhpur: A 12-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a fight over a cricket match in Jodhpur’s Mansagar Park, passed away on Tuesday night after spending several days in coma here in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Mahamandir Police Station in-charge Devendra Singh Devda, the deceased, identified as Maulik Dave, was attacked by the accused with a cricket stump on January 24 during a dispute over playing cricket. His father, Amit Dave, a software engineer from Brahmpuri, reported the incident to the police.

After the assault, Maulik returned home and complained of severe head pain before going to sleep—only to never wake up again, his family said. It is learnt that Maulik 's mother, informed about the incident by his friends, rushed him home. Later, when he did not regain consciousness, the family took him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared that he had slipped into coma as per relatives.

Maulik was then transferred to MDM Hospital, where he was operated on. Despite medical intervention, the boy remained brain-dead and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The boy's tragic death has left his family devastated and left the area in shock and grief. Given the sensitivity of the case, officials conducted the postmortem late at night after receiving permission from the district collector.

A case was registered against the minor assailants at Mahamandir Police Station, and CCTV footage from the park led to the detention of three juveniles. They were sent to a juvenile home on January 26. Meanwhile, further investigations into the case are ongoing.

Read More:

  1. Youth murdered over cricket dispute in Bihar's Gopalganj; protest staged for killers' arrest
  2. Girl studying in Class 4 allegedly raped by classmate in Jodhpur
  3. Rajasthan: 11-Yr-Old Neighbour Rapes 8-Yr-Old Girl After Watching Porn, Sent To Juvenile Home

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN CRICKET DISPUTEMINOR BEATEN TO DEATH12 YEAR OLD KILLED BY FRIENDSJODHPUR BOY SUCCUMBS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.