Rajasthan: Beaten Over Cricket Dispute, 12-Year-Old Boy Dies In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A 12-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a fight over a cricket match in Jodhpur’s Mansagar Park, passed away on Tuesday night after spending several days in coma here in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Mahamandir Police Station in-charge Devendra Singh Devda, the deceased, identified as Maulik Dave, was attacked by the accused with a cricket stump on January 24 during a dispute over playing cricket. His father, Amit Dave, a software engineer from Brahmpuri, reported the incident to the police.

After the assault, Maulik returned home and complained of severe head pain before going to sleep—only to never wake up again, his family said. It is learnt that Maulik 's mother, informed about the incident by his friends, rushed him home. Later, when he did not regain consciousness, the family took him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared that he had slipped into coma as per relatives.

Maulik was then transferred to MDM Hospital, where he was operated on. Despite medical intervention, the boy remained brain-dead and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The boy's tragic death has left his family devastated and left the area in shock and grief. Given the sensitivity of the case, officials conducted the postmortem late at night after receiving permission from the district collector.

A case was registered against the minor assailants at Mahamandir Police Station, and CCTV footage from the park led to the detention of three juveniles. They were sent to a juvenile home on January 26. Meanwhile, further investigations into the case are ongoing.