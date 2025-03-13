Friday Prayers Rescheduled On Holi In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has changed the timing of Friday prayers on Holi tomorrow. Instructions have been issued to all mosques on the revised timing of the 'Jumma Namaaz'.

With Holi celebrations coinciding with prayer time, 'Jumma Namaaz', which usually takes place between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm, will be held between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm on March 14.

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Dr Salim Raj said, "Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has decided to reschedule Friday prayers in view of the Holi festival. The 'Jumma Namaaz' will be held between 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in all mosques instead of the usual timing. Normally, prayers are held at 12:30 pm or 1:00 pm, but tomorrow, 'Namaaz' will be held an hour later in all mosques of the state. Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to change the timing of Friday prayers in mosques".

Meanwhile, Friday prayers at mosques in some cities of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been postponed till noon to avoid overlap with the timing of Holika Dahan on Holi on March 14, according to officials on Tuesday.

Haridwar Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola said that a meeting with representatives of the community, it was decided to hold Friday prayers after 2:30 pm. In Uttar Pradesh too, Friday prayers have been shifted and will be held after 2 pm. Bihar has declared a break from Holi celebrations between 12 pm and 2 pm due to the Friday prayers.