Fresh Violence In Manipur As State Attempts To Resume Free Movement For All

Guwahati: A week after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instruction to ensure free movement across the state of Manipur, fresh violence took place in the troubled state which had been witnessing ethnic violence for the last 22 months.
Sources said that fresh violence broke out in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Saturday when the state administration resumed bus services from Imphal to Senapati via Kangpokpi district and from Imphal to Churachandpur via Bishnupur.
At Kangpokpi, however, some village volunteers blocked the road using logs and stones and there are also reports of setting fire on a bus that led to clashes between the locals and the security personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Locals, however, alleged that several village volunteers were injured as the security forces resorted to lathi charges to contain the situation.
Visuals shared by the locals which have gone viral on social media showed that while some buses were set on fire and roads were blocked using logs and stones, the buses were also pelted with stones by the locals expressing their anger and opposition to the free movement.
On Friday, a statement issued by the Manipur Chief Secretary announced that bus services in Manipur will resume from Saturday (March 8 and that the central armed police forces will provide security escorts to the bus services.
The statement also mentioned that the buses will ply on Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati, Senapati-Kangpokpi-Imphal, Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur and Churachandpur-Bishnupur-Imphal routes, covering Meitei, Kuki and Naga areas.
The Manipur administration had earlier also announced to resume the operation of helicopter service under the Manipur Heli Service. The statement by the Chief Secretary also warned of stern action under the existing law if anyone attempts to obstruct the free movement of the bus services.
It may be mentioned here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur on March 1 and instructed the security forces to ensure free movement for all on the roads of Manipur. The Home Minister had set a deadline of March 8 to resume free movement for all, and accordingly, the state administration started plying the Manipur State Transport (MST) buses on major routes.
The Kuki organizations, however, opposed the free movement for all until their demand for a separate administration or a Union Territory with an assembly for the Kuki-dominated areas was honoured.