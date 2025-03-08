ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Violence In Manipur As State Attempts To Resume Free Movement For All

Security personnel check a vehicle during search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur - File image ( X/@manipur_police )

Guwahati: A week after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instruction to ensure free movement across the state of Manipur, fresh violence took place in the troubled state which had been witnessing ethnic violence for the last 22 months.

Sources said that fresh violence broke out in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Saturday when the state administration resumed bus services from Imphal to Senapati via Kangpokpi district and from Imphal to Churachandpur via Bishnupur.

At Kangpokpi, however, some village volunteers blocked the road using logs and stones and there are also reports of setting fire on a bus that led to clashes between the locals and the security personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Locals, however, alleged that several village volunteers were injured as the security forces resorted to lathi charges to contain the situation.

Visuals shared by the locals which have gone viral on social media showed that while some buses were set on fire and roads were blocked using logs and stones, the buses were also pelted with stones by the locals expressing their anger and opposition to the free movement.

On Friday, a statement issued by the Manipur Chief Secretary announced that bus services in Manipur will resume from Saturday (March 8 and that the central armed police forces will provide security escorts to the bus services.