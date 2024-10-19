Fresh Twist To Rajeev Rai-Mau Hospital Doctor Confrontation: Samajwadi Party MP Booked After Doctor's Complaint

Mau: In an interesting twist to the recent confrontation between Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai and a doctor at District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mau during the former's surprise visit to the hospital, the doctor has registered a case against the MP for obstructing the work of a government employee and misbehaviour.

It is learnt that Dr Saurabh Tripathi registered a case against the SP MP in Sarayalkhansi police station on Friday.

In his complaint, Dr Tripathi stated that Ghosi MP Rajeev Rai came to his chamber with 10 to 15 people on Wednesday and made “indecent remarks” against him by calling him “mentally ill”. An attempt was made to break the equipment kept in the OPD, Dr Tripathi alleged.

“My self-respect has been hurt a lot by the behavior of the MP and the people who came with him. The MP has also obstructed government work by coming to the OPD,” he added.

SP Ilamaran said that following the doctor's complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter. CO City Anjani Kumar Pandey confirmed that a case has been registered against MP Rajiv Rai and 10-15 unknown people for obstructing government work and abusing the doctor. Action will be taken after investigation in the case, Pandey said.

SP district president Dudhnath Yadav has demanded the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate to cancel the “fake case” against the MP.

On Wednesday, Ghosi MP Rajiv Rai went for a surprise inspection of the district hospital. During the inspection, three doctors were found absent from their chambers. The MP, who reached the chamber of ENT specialist Dr Saurabh Tripathi in the OPD, had a heated argument with the doctor, the video of which went viral on social media.

Rai said that there had been frequent complaints by patients against Tripathi, who was seen attacking a journalist with a helmet in a recent video.