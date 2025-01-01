ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall Likely In Kashmir On Wednesday, The First Of New Year 2025

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted two more snow spells in Kashmir Valley, expecting to bring more respite from the cold wave and likely boost the tourism sector. It forecasts light snowfall on Wednesday, the first day of the new year, 2025, and another spell of heavy to moderate snowfall later in the week.

An IMD official said a weak western disturbance will likely hit Kashmir on January 1 and 2, and there is a possibility of light snow in scattered places while a moderate to strong western disturbance will likely affect the area from January 3 to January 6. “There is a chance of snow in most areas with peak activity on January 4 to January 6,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature witnessed a sudden drop in many areas of Kashmir after the cold wave again gripped the valley following respite following a snowfall on Friday.

Kashmir is currently reeling under the harshest winter period, ‘Chillai-Kalan,’ which began on December 21, 2024, and will end on January 30, 2025.