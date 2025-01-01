ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Snowfall Likely In Kashmir On Wednesday, The First Of New Year 2025

The valley is reeling under a severe cold wave with south Kashmir's Shopian district remaining the coldest place at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Fresh Snowfall Likely In Kashmir On First Of New Year 2025
A view of a snow-covered road in south Kashmir's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted two more snow spells in Kashmir Valley, expecting to bring more respite from the cold wave and likely boost the tourism sector. It forecasts light snowfall on Wednesday, the first day of the new year, 2025, and another spell of heavy to moderate snowfall later in the week.

An IMD official said a weak western disturbance will likely hit Kashmir on January 1 and 2, and there is a possibility of light snow in scattered places while a moderate to strong western disturbance will likely affect the area from January 3 to January 6. “There is a chance of snow in most areas with peak activity on January 4 to January 6,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature witnessed a sudden drop in many areas of Kashmir after the cold wave again gripped the valley following respite following a snowfall on Friday.

Kashmir is currently reeling under the harshest winter period, ‘Chillai-Kalan,’ which began on December 21, 2024, and will end on January 30, 2025.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, Pulwama minus 7 degrees Celsius, Anantnag minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, Khudwani minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, Kulgam minus 7 degrees Celsius, Shopian minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, and Larnoo recorded minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Sonamarg minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, Bandipora minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, and Baramulla minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Central Kashmir’s Budgam was minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, and Ganderbal recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius last night, whereas Banihal recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.7 degrees Celsius, Kishtwar 2.9 degrees Celsius, Padder minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, Poonch 4.2 degrees Celsius, Rajouri 4.5 degrees Celsius, Samba 7.9 degrees Celsius, Kathua 9.4 degrees Celsius, Reasi 7.9 degrees Celsius, and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, whereas Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius and Drass minus 18.3 degrees Celsius.

