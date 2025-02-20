Fresh Snowfall In Kedarnath And Other Hill Areas Of Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag: The weather in Uttarakhand took a dramatic turn on Thursday, as snowfall began in the high-altitude regions and rain in the lower areas. Kedarnath, Madmaeshwar, and other hilltop areas witnessed fresh snowfall, while the district headquarters of Rudraprayag and nearby areas experienced continuous rain. The rain in Mussoorie and snowfall in Dhanolti have made the views picturesque, but temperatures have sharply dropped across the region.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed for Kedarnath Dham security are braving the snowfall while keeping the temple area secure. With the temperature plummeting in Kedarnath, tourists have started flocking to Chopta and Tungnath to enjoy the snowfall.

Farmers in the region are particularly relieved by the rainfall, as the dry lands have received much-needed moisture. This rain is expected to benefit crops and recharge natural water sources that had been drying up due to the lack of precipitation earlier this year.

The rainfall has also helped the forest department, as it has successfully extinguished the forest fires that had been raging in the region. In Mussoorie and surrounding areas like Dhanaulti, Nag Dibba, and Lal Tibba, the temperature has dropped drastically due to rain and snowfall.

Meanwhile, areas of Uttarkashi district also received heavy snowfall beginning early in the morning on Thursday. Harshil Valley and the high-altitude areas of the district, including Gangotri and Yamunotri, have experienced continuous snowfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperature. Dense clouds have covered the lower areas while drizzling rain is occurring in places like Badkot tehsil.

Since 4 am, snowfall has been reported in Kharsali village, Janakichatti, Narayan Puri, and Phoochatti areas near Yamunotri Dham. Gangotri Dham also witnessed snowfall, with temperatures plunging below zero.

The sudden change in weather, following several days of bright sunshine, has brought light rain to various areas, while heavy snowfall has blanketed the high Himalayas. This has triggered a cold wave throughout the district, especially in the lower areas, as the cold intensifies due to the snow accumulation in the higher regions.

Priests from Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Rajesh Semwal and Shekhal Uniyal, confirmed that the snowfall had started early morning, contributing to the sudden chill in both the upper and lower regions of the district. Tourists visiting the area have been seen enjoying the snowfall.