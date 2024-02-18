Fresh Snowfall in Kashmir Ahead of 'Khelo India Winter Games'

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Sunday received a fresh spell of moderate snowfall in mountainous areas while the northern plains received light rainfall that led to closure of a few vital intra-district roads.

Officials said hilly areas including the ski-resort of Gulmarg received moderate snowfall. The ski-resort is hosting 'Khelo India Winter Games' from February 22 and the snowfall has left the administration and players extremely happy.

Other hilly areas namely Sonmarg in Ganderbal district, Gurez in Bandipora, Machil, Tangdar and Keran also received moderate snowfall from early this morning. The plains are witnessing light to moderate rainfall which as per Meteorological Department will intensify towards the evening.

Many roads including Bhaderwah-Chamba road, Mughal road and SSG road were closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall but the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained operational, officials said. The Keran, Machil and Tangdar, Zojilla Pass in Sonmarg roads in Kupwara district were also shut.

The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rain and snowfall in the valley for the next four days. "A strong western disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir till February 20. Under its influence moderate to very heavy rain and snowfall are expected in most parts of the Union Territory," senior meteorologist, Muhammad Hussain Mir said.

The Met office also issued an advisory for farmers and tourists. "Snowfall and rain may lead to temporary closure of roads in the higher altitudes and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila and others. Tourists should plan accordingly and farmers are advised to withhold activities like irrigation and fertiliser application during this period," an official of Met Department said.

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the administration is prepared to clear snow from roads."We are prepared to clear snow from roads. Preparations are almost complete for the Khelo India Winter Games that will be held in Gulmarg," Bidhuri said.