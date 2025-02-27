By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Srinagar city received snowfall on Thursday after a prolonged dry spell in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes while the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall up to Friday (February 28) in the upper reaches of the region.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, IMD's Srinagar Centre Director Mukhtar Ahmad said, “A yellow warning was issued till Friday and people have been advised to stay alert about the weather patterns.”

“Weather models suggest light to moderate rain and snow at most places with isolated heavy rain and snow over both Kashmir and Jammu divisions up to Friday,” he further said.

Fresh Snowfall Ends Prolonged Dry Spell In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 83 per cent precipitation (both rain and snowfall) this winter. “The fresh spell has decreased the deficit and brought it down to 69 per cent. During the winter season, the normal precipitation level must remain 200 mm, but it was only 40 per cent this season. This year region recorded a rainfall of 65.8 mm from January 1, 2025, to February 26, 2025,” according to IMD.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement stopped from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu NHW due to a mud slush at Mehad Ramban. “Men and machinery are on the job. People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel and journey during the night on NH 44 because of heavy rain, shooting stones at many places,” according to the traffic department.

Minister for Education, Sakina Itoo said that she will conduct a review meeting given the change in weather pattern. “The meeting would be held to decide on whether to extend winter vacation in schools or not due to rains and snow,” she said.