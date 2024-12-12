Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall blanketed Kashmir on Thursday, transforming the valley into a winter wonderland. Many areas in the valley and its higher reaches recorded significant snow accumulation, while sub-zero temperatures prevailed in Kashmir and Ladakh UT.
According to a Meteorological department official, tourist resort Sonamarg received 10 inches of snow, while Zojila Pass recorded 12 inches. Z Gali saw 11 inches, and Sadhna Pass received 13 inches of snowfall. Sinthan Top recorded 13-15 inches, and Margan Top saw 10 inches, he said.
Peer Ki Gali recorded 10-12 inches of snow, Tangmarg received 3-4 inches, and Heerpora in Shopian saw 4 inches. Shopian's main town recorded 2 inches, while Aharbal in Kulgam received 3 inches, and Chiranbal in Kulgam saw 3-4 inches of snow.
Pahalgam recorded 2 inches of snow, while Baltal near Pahalgam saw 8 inches. Sopore main town received 2-3 inches, Pattan in Baramulla recorded 2 inches, and Khan Sahib in Budgam received 2-3 inches. Meanwhile, Bandipora main town recorded light snowfall of 1-2 cm.
Today, according to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Nyoma froze at -15.4°C while the famous tourist resort of the valley recorded -5.7°C.
In South Kashmir, Shopian was shivering at -1.6°C while Pahalgam recorded -4.4°C. While Pulwama dipped to -1.7°C, Anantnag 0.7°C, and Kulgam was at -1.6°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -2.8°C and -0.8°C, respectively.
Srinagar, the Summer Capital of the union territory, recorded -1.7°C. North Kashmir continued to freeze with Kupwara witnessing a low of -1.8°C, Gulmarg logged -5.7°C, Bandipora recorded 0.1°C.
Jammu division’s Ramban district recorded the highest minimum temperature at 10.2°C, followed by Katra at 10.1°C and Jammu district at 6.8°C. However, Bhaderwah recorded 2.9°C, Batote 5.3°C, Samba 2.7°C, and Banihal registered 3.9°C.
Cold desert Ladakh living up to its name continued to record sub-zero temperatures, with Nyoma at -15.4°C, Upshi at -9.3°C, Padum at -5.7°C, Kargil at -5.3°C, and Leh at -9.1°C.
Weatherman has predicted cloudy weather over the next 12 hours, with a possibility of light rain or snow in some areas. However, no major snowfall is expected in Kashmir valley. Dry spell is likely to prevail across the region, with stable weather forecasted for the upcoming days.
