Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall blanketed Kashmir on Thursday, transforming the valley into a winter wonderland. Many areas in the valley and its higher reaches recorded significant snow accumulation, while sub-zero temperatures prevailed in Kashmir and Ladakh UT.

According to a Meteorological department official, tourist resort Sonamarg received 10 inches of snow, while Zojila Pass recorded 12 inches. Z Gali saw 11 inches, and Sadhna Pass received 13 inches of snowfall. Sinthan Top recorded 13-15 inches, and Margan Top saw 10 inches, he said.

Peer Ki Gali recorded 10-12 inches of snow, Tangmarg received 3-4 inches, and Heerpora in Shopian saw 4 inches. Shopian's main town recorded 2 inches, while Aharbal in Kulgam received 3 inches, and Chiranbal in Kulgam saw 3-4 inches of snow.

Pahalgam recorded 2 inches of snow, while Baltal near Pahalgam saw 8 inches. Sopore main town received 2-3 inches, Pattan in Baramulla recorded 2 inches, and Khan Sahib in Budgam received 2-3 inches. Meanwhile, Bandipora main town recorded light snowfall of 1-2 cm.

Today, according to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Nyoma froze at -15.4°C while the famous tourist resort of the valley recorded -5.7°C.