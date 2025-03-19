ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Shutdown In Curfew-Bound Churachandpur; MLAs, Tribal Bodies Appeal For Peace

Churachandpur/Imphal: Hours after a fresh shutdown was imposed by a student body in Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur district following clashes between Hmar and Zomi people, a group of MLAs and tribal organisations separately appealed for peace on Wednesday.

Educational institutions remained closed and most shops and markets downed shutters throughout the day. Private vehicles also stayed off the roads, as tensions continued to grip the district.

Several persons were injured as fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes late on Tuesday, just hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities.

The fresh clashes erupted after a group of men tried to take down a flag of a Zomi militant outfit in the town. In response to the development, the Zomi Students' Federation imposed a shutdown in the district with immediate effect.

In a joint statement, at least 12 Kuki-Zomi and Hmar organisations based in Churachandpur district have called for peace among communities and agreed to form a joint peace committee to monitor the situation and prevent misunderstandings in the future.

The organisations, including Kuki Inpi, Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council, pledged to work towards communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. The statement condemned all forms of violence, hate speech, destruction of properties and acts of aggression.

The organisations also committed to resolving any inter-community disputes through dialogue. They emphasised that churches and religious denominations must guide their members away from engaging in violence.

Additionally, the joint peace committee will work to monitor developments and address potential conflicts between communities. In a separate statement, the medical superintendent of Churachandpur District Hospital, Dr. Tinglonglei Thangluai, said a mob stormed the hospital around 9 PM on Tuesday, intimidating staff and patients. The situation stabilised only after security forces intervened around 11 PM.

Thangluai urged the public to respect healthcare institutions and refrain from any violence within hospital premises. In another statement, the Churachandpur Doctors’ Association also called for peace and urged the public to allow medical professionals to perform their duties without interference.