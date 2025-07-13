Fresh Revelations Surface In CID Investigations Into HCA Irregularities

Hyderabad: In the ongoing investigations in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) irregularities case, the Telangana Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed that the association officials diverted funds on the pretext of plumbing works, AC installation and equipment procurement.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spent Rs 37.76 lakh in IPL season-17 and Rs 5.9 lakh in season-18 to purchase and repair toilets, wash basins and commodes at the Uppal Cricket Stadium for organising IPL matches. The accused had diverted funds by showing expenses of Rs 20.69 lakh and Rs 1.01 lakh respectively for these works.

It was also found that Pioneer Solutions was paid Rs 12,00,89 more than the market price for providing ACs in the stadium for the IPL-18 season. The CID confirmed that the funds were diverted by showing cricket balls were purchased for Rs 103 crore, electrical equipment for Rs 6.85 lakh and players' uniforms for Rs 56.84 lakh in the same season. HCA reportedly was earning up to Rs 100 crore annually through BCCI and other sources, CID probe revealed.

HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao won the HCA elections on October 20, 2023. Without the knowledge of Gaulipura Cricket Club president and former minister C Krishna Yadav, on October 21, 2016, the Srichakra Cricket Club was registered at the Erragadda Registrar of Societies office, naming him as the president.

Investigations showed that the name of Gaulipura Cricket Club was changed to Srichakra Cricket Club without Krishna Yadav's knowledge and forged documents were created stating frequent general meetings were held and documents were submitted at his office.

As per the CID probe, to get membership in Srichakra Club, proceedings were sent to the registration office on September 17, 2023, stating that changes were made in the executive committee. G. Kavita was replaced by Krishna Yadav as president and C Shivakumar Yadav was replaced by Jagan Mohan Rao as treasurer. Jagan Mohan Rao paved the way for contesting the HCA presidential election by posing to represent Srichakra Cricket Club. After winning, he made his followers members of the HCA Apex Council.

They appointed Devaraj as secretary, CJ Srinivasa Rao as treasurer, and Sunil Conte as CEO and subsequently committed several irregularities.

CID officials wrote a letter to Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, who served as the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the HCA, on the complaint that Jagan Mohan Rao was elected as the president in a roundabout way. In a letter to the CID on July 7, it was clarified that the change of name of the Gowlipura Cricket Club to Srichakra Cricket Club was invalid.

Overall, the CID probe has revealed systematic pattern of forgery, violation of tender protocols and financial mismanagement under the tenure of Jagan Mohan Rao.