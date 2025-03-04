ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Rains, Snow End Prolonged Dry Spell In Kashmir; Gulmarg Turns Into Winter Wonderland

Gulmarg: Plains in Kashmir valley received a fresh spell of heavy rains while upper reaches witnessed snow bringing cheers to tourists at ski destination Gulmarg, which turned into a winter wonderland.

According to the Srinagar centre of the Meteorological Department, Srinagar received 12.9 mm rain during the last 24 hours as on Tuesday morning.

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into winter wonderland (ETV Bharat)

Ski destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla received 30 cm snow in the last 24 hours as per the Meteorological department.

The fresh wet spell has brought cheers to the locals bringing an end to a prolonged winter dry spell which had resulted in nearly 80 percent rainfall deficit.