Fresh Rains, Snow End Prolonged Dry Spell In Kashmir; Gulmarg Turns Into Winter Wonderland

Gulmarg: Plains in Kashmir valley received a fresh spell of heavy rains while upper reaches witnessed snow bringing cheers to tourists at ski destination Gulmarg, which turned into a winter wonderland.
According to the Srinagar centre of the Meteorological Department, Srinagar received 12.9 mm rain during the last 24 hours as on Tuesday morning.
Ski destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla received 30 cm snow in the last 24 hours as per the Meteorological department.
The fresh wet spell has brought cheers to the locals bringing an end to a prolonged winter dry spell which had resulted in nearly 80 percent rainfall deficit.
Fresh Snow Revives Khelo India Winter Games
The fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg has revived the Khelo India winter games, which were earlier postponed due to lack of snow.
As already reported by ETV Bharat, the Khelo India Winter Games, earlier scheduled from Feb 22-25, will now be held from Mar 9-12.
Weatherman Predicts More Rains, Snow
The Meteorological Department has predicted mainly clear to partly cloudy weather in Srinagar while mainly clear sky is expected in Jammu.
According to Meteorological Department Director, Mukhtar Ahmed, the weather is likely to remain dry from March 4 to 9, but another bout of rain and snowfall is likely between March 10 and 12.
The department has also issued a warning of possible landslides, rockfalls, and mudslides in sensitive areas due to snowfall.
Read more: