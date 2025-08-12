ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Rain Triggers Panic In Dharali As Ganga Water Level Rises Again After August 5 Disaster

Fresh rain in Uttarkashi reignites fear as Kheer Ganga's rising water threatens disaster-hit Dharali.

Fresh Rain Trigger Panic In Dharali As Ganga Water Level Rises Again After August 5 Disaster
Search and rescue operation underway following flash floods, in Uttarkashi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST

Updated : August 12, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST

2 Min Read

Uttarkashi: Days after the August 5 Uttarkashi disaster, tension has again gripped the people of Uttarakhand as heavy rains on Monday evening caused the water level of the Kheer Ganga and Hatanyari Gad to rise sharply.

In Dharali, the sudden surge triggered panic among residents. The rain lasted for about one and a half hours in Harshil and the disaster-hit Dharali area. Panicked by the situation, the villagers sought refuge on nearby hills.

The security personnel used loudspeakers and warned the people to stay in safe places. At the same time, the relief and rescue teams present there shifted to high alert.

Security personnel used loudspeakers to warn people to stay in safe locations, while rescue and relief teams shifted to high alert.

On August 5, Kheer Ganga’s fury had destroyed homes, hotels, and infrastructure in Dharali, leaving many dead or missing. According to officials, 68 individuals, including 24 Nepalis, are reported missing since the tragedy struck the village.

Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Tuesday launched a search operation to trace the 68 people. Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) are a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.

The NGRI had used its GPRs to locate people trapped in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana in February this year. These radars of NGRI can detect human life even in the presence of mud and water, the officials said, adding that the GPR surveys will also detect anomalies within the debris.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Dharali village, resulting in large-scale destruction and loss of life. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

The sudden cloudburst caused flash floods that swept away homes, roads, shops, and other infrastructure in the remote village. At least half of Dharali was buried under the fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.

Read More

  1. Uttarkashi: SDRF Begins Efforts To Release Water From Harshil Lake Formed After Disaster
  2. Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Experts Weigh In Possible Reasons Behind Disaster In Uttarakhand's Dharali

Uttarkashi: Days after the August 5 Uttarkashi disaster, tension has again gripped the people of Uttarakhand as heavy rains on Monday evening caused the water level of the Kheer Ganga and Hatanyari Gad to rise sharply.

In Dharali, the sudden surge triggered panic among residents. The rain lasted for about one and a half hours in Harshil and the disaster-hit Dharali area. Panicked by the situation, the villagers sought refuge on nearby hills.

The security personnel used loudspeakers and warned the people to stay in safe places. At the same time, the relief and rescue teams present there shifted to high alert.

Security personnel used loudspeakers to warn people to stay in safe locations, while rescue and relief teams shifted to high alert.

On August 5, Kheer Ganga’s fury had destroyed homes, hotels, and infrastructure in Dharali, leaving many dead or missing. According to officials, 68 individuals, including 24 Nepalis, are reported missing since the tragedy struck the village.

Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Tuesday launched a search operation to trace the 68 people. Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) are a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.

The NGRI had used its GPRs to locate people trapped in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana in February this year. These radars of NGRI can detect human life even in the presence of mud and water, the officials said, adding that the GPR surveys will also detect anomalies within the debris.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Dharali village, resulting in large-scale destruction and loss of life. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

The sudden cloudburst caused flash floods that swept away homes, roads, shops, and other infrastructure in the remote village. At least half of Dharali was buried under the fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.

Read More

  1. Uttarkashi: SDRF Begins Efforts To Release Water From Harshil Lake Formed After Disaster
  2. Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Experts Weigh In Possible Reasons Behind Disaster In Uttarakhand's Dharali
Last Updated : August 12, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARKASHI DHARALI DISASTERUTTARAKHAND DHARALI DISASTERUTTARKASHIGANGA WTAER LEVELUTTARKASHI DISASTER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power Meets Portability

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.