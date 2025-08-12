ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Rain Triggers Panic In Dharali As Ganga Water Level Rises Again After August 5 Disaster

Uttarkashi: Days after the August 5 Uttarkashi disaster, tension has again gripped the people of Uttarakhand as heavy rains on Monday evening caused the water level of the Kheer Ganga and Hatanyari Gad to rise sharply.

In Dharali, the sudden surge triggered panic among residents. The rain lasted for about one and a half hours in Harshil and the disaster-hit Dharali area. Panicked by the situation, the villagers sought refuge on nearby hills.

The security personnel used loudspeakers and warned the people to stay in safe places. At the same time, the relief and rescue teams present there shifted to high alert.

On August 5, Kheer Ganga’s fury had destroyed homes, hotels, and infrastructure in Dharali, leaving many dead or missing. According to officials, 68 individuals, including 24 Nepalis, are reported missing since the tragedy struck the village.