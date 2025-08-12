Fresh Rain Triggers Panic In Dharali As Ganga Water Level Rises Again After August 5 Disaster

Uttarkashi: Days after the August 5 Uttarkashi disaster, tension has again gripped the people of Uttarakhand as heavy rains on Monday evening caused the water level of the Kheer Ganga and Hatanyari Gad to rise sharply.
In Dharali, the sudden surge triggered panic among residents. The rain lasted for about one and a half hours in Harshil and the disaster-hit Dharali area. Panicked by the situation, the villagers sought refuge on nearby hills.
The security personnel used loudspeakers and warned the people to stay in safe places. At the same time, the relief and rescue teams present there shifted to high alert.
On August 5, Kheer Ganga’s fury had destroyed homes, hotels, and infrastructure in Dharali, leaving many dead or missing. According to officials, 68 individuals, including 24 Nepalis, are reported missing since the tragedy struck the village.
Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Tuesday launched a search operation to trace the 68 people. Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) are a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.
The NGRI had used its GPRs to locate people trapped in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana in February this year. These radars of NGRI can detect human life even in the presence of mud and water, the officials said, adding that the GPR surveys will also detect anomalies within the debris.
The sudden cloudburst caused flash floods that swept away homes, roads, shops, and other infrastructure in the remote village. At least half of Dharali was buried under the fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.
