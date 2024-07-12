ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Landslides Rock NH 10, One Killed In Sikkim Accident

Singhtham (Sikkim): A woman was killed and several others injured after their car was hit by a huge rock that fell from a hilltop in Sikkim's Singhtham area.

The incident occurred near Makha Singbel when the vehicle was going from Lingi in Sikkim to Singhtham. The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, National Highway 10 is in dire condition due to incessant overnight rainfall. On Friday morning, fresh landslides occurred in Selfidara, Birikdara and Lohapool following which, roads connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong have been closed for traffic.

On the other hand, the road to Malli is already closed. Due to the rains, Teesta river water has risen and flooded NH 10 of Teesta Bazaar area. The administration has completely suspended traffic movement on this road.

The road leading to Sikkim and Kalimpong through Lava has also been affected due to landslides at several places. The administration has started the repair work while heavy traffic has been banned till July 14 and only small vehicles are being allowed to ply on this stretch.