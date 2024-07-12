ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Landslides Rock NH 10, One Killed In Sikkim Accident

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

Fresh landslides were reported in several areas of NH 10 and the Teesta river water has overflooded the highway in Teesta Bazaar area. One person was killed after a rock sliding from hilltop crushed on a vehicle in Sikkim.

Landslide-hit NH 10 (ETV Bharat Photo)

Singhtham (Sikkim): A woman was killed and several others injured after their car was hit by a huge rock that fell from a hilltop in Sikkim's Singhtham area.

The incident occurred near Makha Singbel when the vehicle was going from Lingi in Sikkim to Singhtham. The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, National Highway 10 is in dire condition due to incessant overnight rainfall. On Friday morning, fresh landslides occurred in Selfidara, Birikdara and Lohapool following which, roads connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong have been closed for traffic.

On the other hand, the road to Malli is already closed. Due to the rains, Teesta river water has risen and flooded NH 10 of Teesta Bazaar area. The administration has completely suspended traffic movement on this road.

The road leading to Sikkim and Kalimpong through Lava has also been affected due to landslides at several places. The administration has started the repair work while heavy traffic has been banned till July 14 and only small vehicles are being allowed to ply on this stretch.

The roads from Panbu to Kalimpong and from Rangpo to Mansung via Lava are currently open to tourists. National Highways 717 and 717-A have been kept closed due to landslides.

For the convenience of tourists, the road from Algara to Goskhaline via Lava will remain closed till 6 am on July 14 due to maintenance, Kalimpong District Magistrate Balashubhramaniyam T said.

"There have been new landslides at several places on NH 10 and river water has risen in Teesta Bazaar area, resulting which, the situation has deteriorated. Repair and restoration work is underway in Selfidara. An alternative route to Sikkim is open for tourists."

