Fresh landslide hits Lumding-Badarpur Section Again; Train Services Hit

Haflong: A fresh landslide caused by heavy rains has disrupted train services in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section in Assam for the third time in two weeks, railway officials said on Monday. The landslide occurred late Sunday night between Dihakho and Mupa stations at kilometer 51/2 in Dima Hasao district, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The incident came just two days after services had resumed following earlier landslides in the same area. Despite the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)’s earlier efforts to restore normalcy after landslides on June 23 and July 3, continuous rainfall in Dima Hasao district has made the terrain unstable, causing further disruption.



Due to the latest landslide, following train services disrupted

The Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express remains stranded at Lumding station.

The Guwahati–Silchar Express is stuck at Mandardisa.

The Agartala–Rani Kamalapati Express is held at Maibang.

The Silchar–Rangiya Express has been stopped at New Haflong.

In response, the NFR has made arrangements for meals and essential support for stranded passengers at various stations. Additionally, assistance booths have been set up at Kamakhya, Guwahati, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Silchar, and Agartala to provide travel updates and support.

Earlier, on June 23, a significant landslide had occurred between Jatinga–Lampur and New Haflong stations (KM 108/7-8), leading to a week-long suspension of train services. NFR undertook urgent restoration work and successfully resumed operations by June 30. However, on July 3, another landslide occurred at KM 50/2 near Mupa station, once again impacting train movement. Though services briefly resumed on Friday, continued heavy rains led to Sunday night's fresh landslide.

On Sunday morning, as a part of safety checks, the railway authorities had conducted a trial engine run in the earlier affected Jatinga–Lampur section, and services had been declared normal. The latest event, however, underscores the fragility of the route during the monsoon season.

NFR has stated that restoration efforts are once again underway, and all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and restore rail traffic as quickly as possible.