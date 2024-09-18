ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Firing In Manipur's Jiribam District Sparks Tension

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

No individuals were injured in the militant firing attacks that began around 7 pm in the Jiribam district of Manipur on Tuesday. The firing stopped around 8 pm when security forces were rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control. Villagers have reported seeing multiple drones flying above the Meitei village over the past couple of days.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)

Imphal: Suspected militants launched a fresh attack at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Wednesday. Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, the police said. However, no one was injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

Security forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and firing stopped around 8 pm, an officer said. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged local villagers to cooperate with security forces while conducting operations, another officer said. In the last couple of days, villagers have seen multiple drones flying above Mongbung Meitei village, a police officer said, quoting villagers.

Security forces during search operations and area domination at Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district seized one locally made single barrel, one SLR Magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement said.

Read More

  1. Haridwar Police Foils Robbery Attempt, Kills Dacoit With 1 Lakh Rupees Bounty In Encounter
  2. If Manipur Situation Is As Normal As Made Out By Shah, Why Hasn't PM Modi Visited State: Cong

Imphal: Suspected militants launched a fresh attack at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Wednesday. Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, the police said. However, no one was injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

Security forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and firing stopped around 8 pm, an officer said. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged local villagers to cooperate with security forces while conducting operations, another officer said. In the last couple of days, villagers have seen multiple drones flying above Mongbung Meitei village, a police officer said, quoting villagers.

Security forces during search operations and area domination at Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district seized one locally made single barrel, one SLR Magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement said.

Read More

  1. Haridwar Police Foils Robbery Attempt, Kills Dacoit With 1 Lakh Rupees Bounty In Encounter
  2. If Manipur Situation Is As Normal As Made Out By Shah, Why Hasn't PM Modi Visited State: Cong

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURMILITANTS ATTACKFIRING ATTACK IN MANIPURSUSPECTED MILITANTS ATTACK MANIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.