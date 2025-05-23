27 New COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, Ghaziabad; No Need To Panic, Say Health Officials

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Coronavirus has again emerged in Delhi NCR; 27 new cases have been reported in Delhi and Ghaziabad, officials said.

Delhi’s Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Friday said that at least 23 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi recently. “Delhi government is verifying details of COVID-19 cases to determine if patients are residents of the city or have travel history,” he said.

Meanwhile, the District Surveillance Officer of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, confirmed four fresh COVID-19 cases in the district. However, he said there was no need to worry and panic.

Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan says that the situation is completely normal. “The health department is fully alert and is monitoring the situation,” he said.

“Four COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in the district, out of which three patients are in home isolation, while one patient is admitted at a private hospital. The health department is in touch with all the patients,” he said.

Regarding Corona, experts say that the symptoms of the JN.1 Corona variant include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, etc. “If you feel any symptoms of coronavirus, then go to the doctor immediately. Along with this, the district administration is alert about the increasing corona patients. People have been asked to wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid unnecessary crowds,” they said.

First case: According to the health department, an 18-year-old girl living in the Bridge Vihar area of ​​Ghaziabad had been complaining of cough, cold and fever since May 18. The girl was found to be COVID-19 positive after examination in a private hospital in Kaushambi. “The girl is currently admitted in a private hospital in Kaushambi. The condition is normal at present,” officials said.

Second and third cases: A couple living in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, who returned from Bengaluru on May 13, were suffering from cough and fever since May 16. On the advice of the doctor, the 71-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife were tested for COVID-19. During the investigation, the husband and wife were found to be Covid positive. The condition of the husband and wife is normal. Currently, both are in isolation at home and are healthy.

Fourth case: A 37-year-old woman living in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, was complaining of cough and cold for the last 5 days. On the advice of the doctor, when the COVID-19 test was done, the test came back positive. Currently, the condition is normal. The woman is in home isolation at home and is healthy.