Fresh Controversy Erupts Over JU Convocation, Governor Says Not Informed About Preparations

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) convocation has yet again been mired in controversy with Governor and chancellor CV Ananda Bose writing to the interim Vice Chancellor (VC), expressing his anger at not being informed about the preparations.
The convocation ceremony of JU is scheduled to be held on December 24 and preparations had started three months back but the Governor was invited recently. Angry at not being informed earlier, Bose has asked as to why he was informed after completing the preparations and why the Executive Committee (EC) meeting to discuss convocation details was delayed. A letter raising these questions has been sent by Raj Bhavan.
According to JU sources, interim VC Bhaskar Gupta, will go to Raj Bhavan on Friday to talk to Bose about the convocation ceremony.
Bose said, "When conducting a convocation ceremony, one has to follow certain rules. It is not right to conduct a convocation without following the rules. The convocation is on the 24th of this month. There is less than a week before the event. How is it possible to sign so many certificates in such a short time period? I am looking into what can be done for the sake of students".
Presently, JU has neither a permanent VC nor a permanent financial officer or permanent registrar. Also, several posts are lying vacant in the university.
The EC meeting was held on December 17, where the details of the convocation ceremony were discussed.
According to sources, considering all aspects, JU has decided not hold a special honourary ceremony this year and the DLitt or DSc degrees will not be conferred this time.
In the letter sent from the Raj Bhavan, it has been stated that permission was not taken for any of the convocation related decisions that were taken by the EC.
Partha Pratim Roy, general secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA), said, "Preparations for the convocation are almost complete. We want to complete this ceremony smoothly and our main focus is on ensuring that there are no complications in awarding degrees."
According to JU sources, former director of IIT, Kharagpur Amitabh Ghosh has been invited at the convocation this year.
Notably last year, controversy rose over the convocation ceremony of JU. Raj Bhavan did not give permission to hold the convocation but the then interim VC Buddhadev Sau decided to organise it with the higher education department's permission. On the eve of the convocation, Raj Bhavan ordered Sau's removal from the post but the latter had gone ahead with it.
