Fresh Controversy Erupts Over JU Convocation, Governor Says Not Informed About Preparations

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) convocation has yet again been mired in controversy with Governor and chancellor CV Ananda Bose writing to the interim Vice Chancellor (VC), expressing his anger at not being informed about the preparations.

The convocation ceremony of JU is scheduled to be held on December 24 and preparations had started three months back but the Governor was invited recently. Angry at not being informed earlier, Bose has asked as to why he was informed after completing the preparations and why the Executive Committee (EC) meeting to discuss convocation details was delayed. A letter raising these questions has been sent by Raj Bhavan.

According to JU sources, interim VC Bhaskar Gupta, will go to Raj Bhavan on Friday to talk to Bose about the convocation ceremony.

Bose said, "When conducting a convocation ceremony, one has to follow certain rules. It is not right to conduct a convocation without following the rules. The convocation is on the 24th of this month. There is less than a week before the event. How is it possible to sign so many certificates in such a short time period? I am looking into what can be done for the sake of students".

Presently, JU has neither a permanent VC nor a permanent financial officer or permanent registrar. Also, several posts are lying vacant in the university.

The EC meeting was held on December 17, where the details of the convocation ceremony were discussed.