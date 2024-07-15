ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Batch Of 4875 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on on Monday along the twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid tight security arrangements. The fresh batch of 4875 Yatries leaves for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave Monday early morning.

As per an official, the 17th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The fresh batch of yatris started their journey early in the morning from the twin tracks the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route.

The official said on day 18th 4875 yatries in 162 vehicles left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to reach Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave escorted by the police and security forces.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Monday early morning towards valley included 2328 men,561 women, 4 children, 57 sadhus and 07 sadhvis, among 1918 pilgrims going through Baltal track and 2957 yatries through Pahalgam axis in 68 and 94 vehicles respectively.



Weather Advisory: