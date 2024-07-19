ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Batch Of 4821 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Pilgrims wait in a queue for registration for Amarnath yatra in Kashmir ( ANI )

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 4821 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 150 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Friday morning.

An official said the 21st batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatries who left from Jammu on Friday morning towards the valley included 3259 men,1482 women, 8 children, 63 sadhus and 9 sadhvis. Of the yatris, 1731 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 3090 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 54 and 96 vehicles respectively.





Weather Forecast:

The meteorological department has predicted moderate rain in and around the Amarnath Cave shrine of Amarnath like Panjtarni Pishutop etc.