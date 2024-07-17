ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Batch Of 3740 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra From Jammu

Pilgrims on way towards Amarnath cave shrine to perform the annual yatra in Kashmir ( ANI )

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on Wednesday on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. An official said that the fresh batch of 3740 Yatries escorted by Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces left for Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 127 vehicles towards the Amarnath holy cave Wednesday early morning.

The 19th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The fresh batch of 4132 yatries started their journey early in the morning from the twin tracks the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Wednesday early morning towards valley include 1880 men, 375 women, 5 children, 39 sadhus and 06 sadhvis, among 1435 pilgrims going through Baltal track and 2305 yatries through Pahalgam axis in 55 and 72 vehicles respectively.