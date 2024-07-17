Fresh Batch Of 3740 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra From Jammu

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on Wednesday on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. An official said that the fresh batch of 3740 Yatries escorted by Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces left for Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 127 vehicles towards the Amarnath holy cave Wednesday early morning.
The 19th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The fresh batch of 4132 yatries started their journey early in the morning from the twin tracks the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route.
The yatris who left from Jammu on Wednesday early morning towards valley include 1880 men, 375 women, 5 children, 39 sadhus and 06 sadhvis, among 1435 pilgrims going through Baltal track and 2305 yatries through Pahalgam axis in 55 and 72 vehicles respectively.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started on 29 June and will continue till August 19.