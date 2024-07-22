Fresh Batch Of 3281 Amarnath Pilgrims Leaves For Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Anangnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 3281 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 111 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Monday morning.

An official said the 24th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatries who left from Jammu on Monday morning towards the valley included 2375 men, 822 women, six children, 62 sadhus and 16 sadhvis. Of the yatris, 1302 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 1979 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 44 and 67 vehicles respectively.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.

The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.