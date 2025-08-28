Frequent Landslides, Cloudbursts Due To Population Pressure On Mountains: Geologist

Lucknow: This year's monsoon vagaries have led to frequent cloudbursts and landslides in many hilly tracts of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir within a span of a fortnight, the disaster on the Vaishno Devi route being the latest.

A geologist blamed excessive population pressure beyond the capacity that mountains can withstand and climate change for the intensity of frequent catastrophes.

Professor Dhruvsen Singh, head of the Department of Geology at Lucknow University, said these incidents frequently took place in the mountains from 2000 to 2005, but no one factored them in as there was less damage to life and property. But when the Kedarnath cloudburst occurred in 2013 with severe damage, it started gaining attention.

"The main reason behind such incidents is the population explosion in mountainous areas. Over 5,949 people lost their lives in landslides and cloudbursts between 2010 and 2025. Today, 18% of the world's total population lives in India, which accounts for just 2.5% of habitable land. The way the population has increased in the last two to three decades, and the process of acquiring land for construction is going on, has increased the pressure in the hilly areas," Singh said.

"About 20 to 25 years ago, when I was researching the Gangotri glacier and its surrounding areas, cloudbursts used to happen. But there was no sign of population in these places. But, now the way the population has increased, due to a lack of land in hilly areas, people are building their houses in those places that fall in the danger zone. That is why most of the cloudburst or landslide incidents take huge tolls, making it a serious cause of concern," he added.

According to the geologist, indiscriminate development for the past several years has led exploitation of natural wealth by 50%, damaging the environmental balance. "This drastic change in the land structure of the mountains has a direct bearing on the water cycle, human life and tourism," he added.

The Himalayan region repeatedly indicates that traditional relief-focused disaster management is inadequate for the region. It is clear from disasters like Dharali, Joshimath and Kedarnath that safety planning and rehabilitation are the only permanent solutions, he said.

The effect of climate change has made the mountain's weather uncertain, with prolonged summer and winter, affecting the ecosystem. "The effect of this is that clouds which should go towards the plains and make rain, are suddenly raining on the mountains due to climatic pressure," he added.