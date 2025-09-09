ETV Bharat / state

Frequent Incidents Of Glacier Breaks In Uttarakhand Due To Global Warming, Says Glaciologist

Dehradun: Scientists blamed global warming for the glacier breaking on the hills behind Kedarnath last Thursday. Glaciologist DP Dobhal, a former researcher at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, believes such incidents of glacier breaking in the Himalayan range are a normal phenomenon, as they top up low-altitude glaciers.

"Apart from the Chorabari glacier, the Campaignian glacier is also present in the Kedarnath Valley. These glaciers have remained intact for years. However, hanging glaciers formed over them keep falling off, leading to disastrous incidents," Dobal said.

He said avalanches on the hill behind the Kedarnath temple are not a good sign for the future, which necessitate continuous monitoring of glacial lakes in Uttarakhand.