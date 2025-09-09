Frequent Incidents Of Glacier Breaks In Uttarakhand Due To Global Warming, Says Glaciologist
DP Dobhal, ex-researcher at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said avalanches on the hill behind the Kedarnath temple necessitate continuous monitoring of glacial lakes.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Dehradun: Scientists blamed global warming for the glacier breaking on the hills behind Kedarnath last Thursday. Glaciologist DP Dobhal, a former researcher at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, believes such incidents of glacier breaking in the Himalayan range are a normal phenomenon, as they top up low-altitude glaciers.
"Apart from the Chorabari glacier, the Campaignian glacier is also present in the Kedarnath Valley. These glaciers have remained intact for years. However, hanging glaciers formed over them keep falling off, leading to disastrous incidents," Dobal said.
He said avalanches on the hill behind the Kedarnath temple are not a good sign for the future, which necessitate continuous monitoring of glacial lakes in Uttarakhand.
In the Himalayan states, the process of glacier formation continues with snowfall in winter, which breaks off during summer. The rise in global warming has led to frequent glacier breaks. Doval believes that today, nature has been disturbed due to uncontrolled anthropogenic activities, leading to a prolonged summer season and shortened winter season in the mountainous region.
The Himalayan region is home to 9,575 glaciers, out of which 968 glaciers are located in Uttarakhand. The cause of concern is that most of these glaciers have lost their original shapes. Scientists have observed that the Gangotri glacier is melting and retreating rapidly. As a result, the Satopath glacier and the Bhagirathi glacier, which are connected to Gangotri, are also melting rapidly. As 2023 has been recorded as one of the hottest years, its effect on Uttarakhand is being felt directly.
