Frequent Earthquakes In Assam Raise Concerns: Kapili Fault Zone Under Scrutiny

Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Tezpur: Assam, along with the entire northeastern region of India, continues to experience frequent seismic activity, with the most recent tremors recorded on September 14 at 4:41 PM, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of this moderate earthquake was located in the Udalguri district, just 10 kilometers from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. A smaller tremor, measuring 3.1 in magnitude, was also recorded at 10:19 AM the following Monday, triggering further concern among residents and experts alike.
Geologists attribute this recurring seismic activity to the Kapili Fault Zone, a geologically active fault line that runs through central Assam. Dr. Sailen Borthakur, former Head of the Geography Department at Darrang College and a published researcher in international journals, told ETV Bharat that the Kapili Fault is a major reason behind the frequent tremors in the Brahmaputra valley.
"The Kapili Fault experiences significant tectonic stress due to the movement of the Indian plate towards the northeast. As the plate pushes northward, it creates intense pressure along this fault line," said Dr. Borthakur. "This tectonic setting makes the region extremely sensitive and geologically unstable."
According to Dr. Borthakur, the Himalayas-still a growing mountain range-are yet to reach structural stability. This ongoing uplift contributes to regional instability. Moreover, the Indian tectonic plate continues to shift nearly 6 centimeters annually, moving beneath the Eurasian plate and interacting with the Myanmar microplate. This dynamic movement creates multiple fault zones, including the Kapili Fault and the Boundary Fault near the Bhutan-Arunachal border.
These fault zones act like pressure valves- when tectonic plates shift and stress accumulates, the energy is released in the form of earthquakes. In the case of the Kapili Fault, this stress is concentrated between Diphu and Tezpur, where the fault passes beneath the Brahmaputra valley. The fault extends beyond Assam, reaching into parts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan.
Dr. Borthakur emphasised that central Assam remains particularly vulnerable. "The Kapili Fault literally splits the Brahmaputra valley in two. Any tectonic disturbance here can have severe implications for the region," he noted. In a notable example, he mentioned that Pier No. 2 of the old Bhairabkunda Bridge in Sonitpur has sunk-possibly due to seismic activity linked to the fault.
He further added that seismic energy doesn't localise in one place. The impact of plate movement can spread to upstream Assam districts like Tinsukia and Dhemaji, as well as neighboring states like Nagaland and Manipur, before finally extending into Myanmar.
Northeast India, including Assam, has a long history of devastating earthquakes. The 1897 earthquake and the 1950 Assam-Tibet earthquake — which measured over 8.5 in magnitude - are stark reminders of the region's seismic vulnerability. Given the ongoing tectonic movements, experts caution that both minor and major earthquakes are not only possible but likely in the future.
"The Indian plate's motion is continuous and unpredictable. While we can't forecast exact timings, we know that the region is seismically active and must prepare accordingly," Dr. Borthakur stated.
In light of the recent events, geologists urge enhanced monitoring of fault lines, strict enforcement of earthquake-resistant building codes, and increased public awareness. The northeastern states, especially Assam, remain under the close watch of seismologists as they brace for what lies beneath.
