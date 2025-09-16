ETV Bharat / state

Frequent Earthquakes In Assam Raise Concerns: Kapili Fault Zone Under Scrutiny

Tezpur: Assam, along with the entire northeastern region of India, continues to experience frequent seismic activity, with the most recent tremors recorded on September 14 at 4:41 PM, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of this moderate earthquake was located in the Udalguri district, just 10 kilometers from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. A smaller tremor, measuring 3.1 in magnitude, was also recorded at 10:19 AM the following Monday, triggering further concern among residents and experts alike.

Geologists attribute this recurring seismic activity to the Kapili Fault Zone, a geologically active fault line that runs through central Assam. Dr. Sailen Borthakur, former Head of the Geography Department at Darrang College and a published researcher in international journals, told ETV Bharat that the Kapili Fault is a major reason behind the frequent tremors in the Brahmaputra valley.

Dr. Sailen Borthakur speaking with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

"The Kapili Fault experiences significant tectonic stress due to the movement of the Indian plate towards the northeast. As the plate pushes northward, it creates intense pressure along this fault line," said Dr. Borthakur. "This tectonic setting makes the region extremely sensitive and geologically unstable."

According to Dr. Borthakur, the Himalayas-still a growing mountain range-are yet to reach structural stability. This ongoing uplift contributes to regional instability. Moreover, the Indian tectonic plate continues to shift nearly 6 centimeters annually, moving beneath the Eurasian plate and interacting with the Myanmar microplate. This dynamic movement creates multiple fault zones, including the Kapili Fault and the Boundary Fault near the Bhutan-Arunachal border.