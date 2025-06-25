French Woman Rape Case: Accused Arrested From Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Udaipur: The accused in the rape case of a French woman visiting Udaipur for an ad shoot has been arrested from Chittorgarh, police said. Giving details, Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said the incident occurred on June 22 when the French woman had come to Udaipur to shoot an advertisement. The accused is one of the members of her shooting team.

According to Goyal, the incident was reported on June 23, after which police teams were formed to investigate the incident and a case was registered at Badgaon police station. The SP said the French national was targeted after the completion of the shooting throughout the day. When everyone went to a party at night, the accused took the girl out on the pretext of smoking. During this, he molested her in the car, took her to his room and raped her.

The SP said the accused has been arrested on Wednesday morning. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused has accepted his involvement in the crime. "The incident is serious, so the entire case is being investigated thoroughly. The challan will be presented within seven days. We're trying to speed up the process so that the trial is conducted as soon as possible in this case. In the preliminary investigation, it has not come to light that both of them were in contact with each other before. The woman was living in Delhi for a long time," Goyal said.

He further said police are trying to figure out when she came to India. The SP also said the accused runs a company. Police are trying to extract details from an associate of the accused who was present during the ad shoot. When the police were taking the accused to the SP office, he told the media that he had been honey-trapped.