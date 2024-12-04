ETV Bharat / state

French Tourist Dies In Udaipur, Cremated According To Hindu Tradition

Seventy-three-year-old Janitor Avaricer Daxus along with his wife Laurence came to visit Udaipur on October 3.

French Tourist Dies In Udaipur, Cremated According To Hindu Tradition
Janitor Avaricer Daxus(middle). (ETV Bharat)
Udaipur: A French tourist, who was undergoing treatment, died in Udaipur on Sunday. After his death, his wife performed his last rites according to Indian culture. He was consigned to flames at Moksha Dham in Udaipur.

A case was registered after his death at Baragaon police station in the city. The deceased person used to stay at the hotel with his wife. Baragaon police station officer Puran Singh Rajpurohit said, “Seventy-three-year-old Janitor Avaricer Daxus, who came to visit Udaipur city, died due to deteriorating health.”

After his death, a representative from the French embassy arrived and interacted with police. The body was kept in the mortuary of MB Hospital before his last rites were performed in Udaipur late Monday evening. According to the police, the Janitor was a resident of Lotus in France and had come to Udaipur with his wife on October 3. He was staying at the Hawala Hotel in Baragaon.

On November 30, after his health deteriorated, the villa owner admitted him to a private hospital, where he died. On receiving the information, cops from the Badgaon police station came and kept the body of the tourist at the mortuary of MB Hospital. Police reported to the French embassy in Delhi. The police registered a case and handed over the body to the tourist's wife, Laurence.

With the help of worshippers of Baikunth Dham Seva Sansthan, the French tourist was cremated as per Hindu rituals at the crematorium located on Rani Road.

