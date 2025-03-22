ETV Bharat / state

French Ambassador To India Meets TN CM Stalin To Boost Ties

Chennai: Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, embarked on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu to bolster ties and explore opportunities for expanding Indo-French cooperation across various sectors.

Mathou was accompanied by the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland-Piègue; Political Counsellor at the Embassy of France in India, Marguerite Salles; and Economic Diplomacy Officer at the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Carl Boulanger.

During his visit to the city, the Ambassador paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister M K Stalin and discussed the dynamic economic cooperation and academic partnerships between France and Tamil Nadu.

Mathou also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for a high-level summit on ocean rise and coastal resilience ahead of the United Nations Oceans Conference 2025, an official release stated.

Along with the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Hervè Delphin, Mathou visited the French vessel Plastic Odyssey, currently anchored at the Chennai Port Authority. The vessel is sailing around the world in search of solutions to reduce marine plastic pollution and build a global network of local recycling initiatives.