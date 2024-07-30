Freight Train Derailment Near Site Of Howrah-Mumbai Mail Accident Intrigues Investigators

Ranchi (Jharkhand): As Tuesday's Howrah-Mumbai Mail Express derailing accident in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district killed two passengers injuring 20 others, another derailment of a goods train nearby is intriguing the investigators.

The Howrah-Mumbai Mail Express derailed at around 3:30 AM on Tuesday at Poto Beda village between Badabambo-Rajkharsawan railway station under Chakradharpur Railway Division of Jharkhand. A freight train had already derailed in the vicinity, South Eastern Railway Spokesman Mohammad Rehan said.

Rehan said that he was standing in the train when it derailed with the AC coach worst affected. The South Eastern Railway Spokesperson said that at least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur Division. Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, the South Eastern Railway Spokesman said.

A probe is underway whether the passenger train accident happened simultaneously with the freight train.

A massive relief and rescue work was started immediately after the accident. According to the railways, 80 percent of the passengers have been taken to Chakradharpur railway station by bus. A special train has also been run to take the passengers to their respective destinations. The railway has also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured passengers.

Pertinently the accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts of Jharkhand.