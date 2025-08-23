ETV Bharat / state

Freight Train Arrival Flips Kashmir's Markets, Homegrown Industries Face Uphill Battle

The freignt train that made its first trip on August 9. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The start of the goods train service to Kashmir may have brought the landlocked Valley closer to the outside world, but internally, it has triggered volatility and disruption for indigenously produced cement industries.

The maiden freight train service, which crossed the idyllic Pir Panjal mountains to enter the Valley on August 9, has brought a glut of cement from big brands into Kashmir markets since then, slashing rates by Rs 70 per bag.

This has flipped the construction sector in Kashmir, which has been dominated by local nine cement players due to their lower price offering corresponding to national brands.

According to the latest Economic Survey, the Construction sector accounts for about 42.46 per cent of Gross State Value and has been a major employer with 14.94 per cent employment share in 2023-24 (PLFS), showing the pace of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir’s nine operational cement plants, based in Pulwama district, transport an estimated 600 trucks daily from their plants, accounting for roughly 5000 tonnes of cement. An estimated 50000 people are earning a livelihood directly or indirectly from this sector.

But the train service has brought down freight charges of each cement bag transported from outside to the Valley to a mere Rs 10 per cement bag against Rs 85-90 by road from Jammu, said cement traders.

Accordingly, a cement bag, which would sell at Rs 520-530, now trades at the price of local players at about Rs 460-470 in the local market, worrying local manufacturers.

“There is a major shift in the cement industry. Our sales have grown by 300 per cent. People are buying outside brands now," Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh, an authorised dealer of a national cement brand in Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.

Fifteen days ago, according to industry insiders, the billing at the Udhampur railhead used to be 417 per bag (PPC cement brand) with transportation charges by truck to Kashmir taking it to about Rs 520.

“But now the prices have dropped after train service, and a cement bag reaches the Anantnag rail depot at Rs 427,” he added.

A fortnight into the freight train services in Kashmir, insiders noted that about four lakh bags of cement have arrived at Anantnag railway station by train, which has been designated as the goods station by Northern Railways from August 7. Earlier in June, a Kashmiri cherry-loaded cargo train chugged from Katra railway station in Jammu to Bandra in Mumbai, carrying 24 tonnes of the fruit.

Initially, the freight train services to Kashmir are shipping cement, but gradually the services will be extended to other products after the Railways Board cleared daily joint parcel product-rapid cargo train services from Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, to Budgam, said a railway official.