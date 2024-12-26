Freezing Cold Grips Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh; Zojila Shivers At -25°C

Jammu: Severe cold weather continues to grip Jammu and Kashmir, with minimum temperatures plunging across the region, leaving residents struggling to stay warm. The Kashmir Valley, already experiencing its harsh winter phase, saw temperatures plummet to extreme levels, with many areas recording sub-zero figures.
In the Kashmir region, the summer capital–Srinagar and the gate-way of valley–Qazigund recorded bone-chilling lows of minus 7.0°C, while the popular tourist destinations; Pahalgam and Gulmarg dropped to -8.6°C and -6.0°C, respectively. The Zojila Pass, connecting Kashmir Valley with Ladakh Union Territory, recorded the lowest temperature of a staggering minus 25.0°C. while as, South Kashmir’s districts like Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag recorded -9.3°C.
The Jammu region saw milder but still significant dips in temperature. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 6.6°C, while Banihal and Bhaderwah went as low as 0.7°C and -1.1°C, respectively. Katra, a major pilgrimage destination, recorded 8.0°C, while Padder in Kishtwar district experienced frigid conditions at -7.7°C.
In the Ladakh region, Leh and Kargil recorded bitterly cold temperatures of -12.2°C and -12.7°C, respectively, while the freezing town of Drass remained unreported but is expected to have experienced similar conditions.
The ongoing severe cold is causing daily disruptions, with residents facing difficulties in water supply due to frozen pipes. Icy roads make travel hazardous and the rise in cold-related illnesses has also put pressure on healthcare facilities. As the winter deepens, the region braces itself for harsher weather, with no immediate respite in sight.
